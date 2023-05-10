Harley-Davidson 2 Bent Looks Like It Has Nine Knives Inside Each Wheel

It may have been on the market for only six years, but the Deuce model of the Harley-Davidson Softail family did make quite an impression on some people. Otherwise how can one explain the relative multitude of custom bikes of this breed still doing the rounds on the world's roads?
The Deuce was a machine Harley introduced in 1999. It came as a variety of Softail with a long fuel tank, a few uniquely styled body elements, like the two fenders, and a wealth of chrome that made it quite a sight back in its day.
We all know Harley has a habit of randomly pulling bike models out of production (and sometimes bringing them back), but even in this volatile environment the Deuce remains one of the most short-lived Softails ever made: just six years after it was launched, in 2005, the plug was pulled and the Deuce never returned.
When it was still around the bike did however serve as a basis for a number of custom builds, some of which still look relevant to this day. It's the case of the variant we have here, called 2 Bent after it was customized by Japanese garage Bad Land.
Still wearing a wealth of chrome on the fork and handlebar, engine, and exhaust, the ride was made in such a way as to appear a lot more aggressive than the stock Deuce. A major role in that play the two wheels.
Both are sourced from Performance Machine and are of the Torque variety. They are designed with nine arches that end where they meet the rim in a shape resembling the blade of a knife. The one at the front has a diameter of 21 inches and can support a 240 mm wide tire, while the one at the back is appropriately smaller, at just 18 inches. Metzeler-sourced rubber is wrapped around them both.
Above each wheel custom fenders of Bad Land make sit, not necessarily as to shield them from the elements but more as a statement of the custom work. The fuel tank, already a beauty on the original Deuce, is still the original one, but it has been modified as well. Further back, an elegant Clone Speed seat has been installed.
The chrome I mentioned earlier is offset only by one other color, black, deployed without fear of consequences pretty much everywhere else.
Mechanically, except for the fitting of Performance Machine braking hardware, we know of no changes made to the engine. The exhaust system has been changed, that's obvious, but no info is provided as to who is responsible for it.
We also get no background into why the 2 Bent name was chosen for the build (it probably means something for the bike's owner), and, as usual, no details on how much the bike is worth in this form.
