Harley-Davidson Devil 23 Could Very Well Be the World's First Custom Breakout 117

As part of its release of new models for the 2023 model year back in January, bike maker Harley-Davidson announced a new interpretation of the Breakout two-wheeler. The announcement not only marked the return of this kind of Softail on the American market after a two-year hiatus, but also a return dominated by a larger engine sitting in the frame: a 117 V-twin.
Five months or so passed since the arrival of the new Breakout and we were kind of expecting custom versions of the machine to hit the roads somewhere soon. And what do you know, here is (probably) the world's first customized Breakout 117.
The thing comes from Germany and is the work of a local crew of international fame going by the name Thunderbike. Whereas we can't say for sure if this is truly the world's first custom Breakout 117, we do know with certainty that it is the first to be made by Thunderbike.
The modified bike, made of course for a customer, wears the name Devil 23. It keeps a lot of the original motorcycle's appeal (it is, after all, a brand-new bike we're talking about), but also adds enough extras to make it as different as possible.
The wheels follow the design of the original ones, cast-aluminum pieces with 26 spokes, and are sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the back. Also stock is the 19-liter (five gallons) fuel tank, kept in this form because it "is the hallmark of the Softail."
The engine, being new and all, was kept on, of course. Chances are no technical modifications were made to it, meaning the power levels are the same as on the stock bike. That translates into 101 hp at 4,750 rpm 123 ft-lb of torque at 3,500 rpm.
The engine was however gifted with a new breathing apparatus, which comes in the form of an exhaust system sourced from Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde. Also new are the fenders that go over the two wheels, with the one at the rear now incorporating the stop light and turn signals.
Harley offers the Breakout 117 off the factory floor in four color choices, namely Vivid Black, Black Denim, Baja Orange, and Atlas Silver Metallic, all of them sprinkled with chrome touches.
None of that can be seen on the Devil 23, as the chrome was replaced with black powder coating and the base color changed to a satin-look one with orange accents.
A stock Breakout 117 retails from $20,999, but the parts used on the Devil 23 add an additional $6,000. That without taking into account the paint job, man-hours, and exhaust system. Enough to make the owner feel the difference, but not to much as to throw the first custom Breakout 117 overboard.
