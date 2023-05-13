Harley-Davidson Californication Is the Perfect Breakout Build Wearing an Imperfect Name

For a few years between 2007 and 2014 a controversial TV series ran on Showtime. It was called Californication, and starred the man of X-Files fame, David Duchovny.
If you're about my age, then the series rings a lot of bells. The simple mention of the name might also bring back images of Duchovny's troubled character, Hank Moody, trying to get over writer's block by getting drunk and drugged a lot, or by sleeping around as much as possible.
The series is, if you will, a glorification of sex, drugs and rock and roll. It's a visual trip through the darkness that lies beneath the surface of us all, the embodiment of the message rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers tried to send earlier in 1999, when they released a hit by the same name (check out the video attached below).
Like it or not, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are often associated with the same things. Not on account of the company that makes them, but because of some of the people using them. So, when going for the Californication name for a custom build, it's obvious shops are going for an emotional impact to go with the visual one.
A Polish crew going by the name Nine Hills tried to do just that, so it slapped the moniker on their interpretation of a 2013 Breakout. It's the bike sitting before you right now, looking like a bad boy, but not being an actual bad boy ride, despite the name chosen – really now, can you imagine a Bandido getting on the back of this thing?
As a custom Breakout, the two-wheeler looks perfect. Not all that different from its stock self, it brings a touch of freshness through the colors and extra bits used effectively all over.
Riding on stock wheels, now chromed, the bike has its fenders and fuel tank modified for a sleeker look. The single seat now sits further down into the frame, allowing for a proud stance to reveal itself when you look at the bike from the sides.
The extras you see on the bike, from the engine and body accessories (the engine itself is the stock one) to the exhaust system, are of Performance Machine make, and they seem to have been specifically crafted for this project.
All the effort that went into this build is crowned by the use of one of the most exciting paint jobs we've seen on a Harley, a refreshing play between a touch of black, scores of grey, and orange highlights.
The Harley-Davidson Californication made its debut several years back, and since that time its whereabouts have become unknown. The cost of making the Breakout look like this is also a mystery,
