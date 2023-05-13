Hemi-Swapped 1988 Toyota 4Runner 'Restomod' Shows Two Virtually Opposing Builds

At least as far as Toyota fans are concerned, it seems like the entire world has stopped spinning around and started holding its breath in anticipation of the impending release of one of the company's most important products – the 2024 iteration of the best-selling mid-size Tacoma pickup truck.
Indeed, although the Japanese automaker has already rocked our world over the past few months with great introductions – like the S235 Crown crossover-sedan, the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn,' or the 2024 Grand Highlander family three-row crossover – it seems that the peak will only be achieved on May 19 when the 2024 Tacoma finally comes out of hiding.
The teaser road has been way too long, and this is probably why it feels like ages have passed since we knew the 2024 Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Honda Ridgeline, Chevy Colorado, or GMC Canyon foe was coming. And it is also easy to lose sight of the bigger picture – and the fact that the 2024 Tacoma is only crucial for the North American market, not the rest of the world. The real one, that is. As it turns out, some people could not care less about the Himalaya-high hype that revolves around the mid-size pickup truck. And instead, someone from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators only has eyes for the 4Runner SUV sibling.
Well, it was about time somebody delivered justice to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler competitor – albeit we are unsure if this can be labeled as righteousness or not. After all, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok, crying their outrage – and twice. This pixel master sure has a signature styling that is unlike any other automotive artist out there – hence his numerous commissions. But when he finds time for personal projects, they are bonkers!
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a Toyota 4Runner example, or two, to show you. And they are not even modern SUVs! Instead, we are dealing with two instances of a 1988 model – back when the original N60 generation was also known as the Hilux Surf and exhibited the body style of a three-door SUV rather than a more practical five-door affair. Anyway, the door count does not matter too much on these occasions.
Instead, the first CGI iteration takes the 4Runner down to the absolute lowest ride height possible, as it's no longer a daily SUV that you can jump around the trails. As such, his 1988 restomod will "sure climb up that hill pretty fast, especially with that Hemi (not hiding) under the hood." Yep, that's a blasphemous Pikes Peak-style V8-powered racer that we see in the first post embedded below. The second one, meanwhile, is not in the bit least outrageous – although it is for a good Baja-style Pre-Runner cause! So, which one is your favorite – the slammed or lifted 4Runner restomod?
