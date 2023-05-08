Confirmed: 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor for America Is Finally Coming, Officially, on May 10

First and foremost, a word of caution. The international variant of the Ford Ranger series that has been on sale since 1998 should not be confused at all times with the version for the Americas, even if they currently feel like lookalikes. Instead, the global model was jointly developed alongside Mazda between 1998 and 2011, followed by the notoriously successful global T6 Ranger created by Ford Australia and succeeded by the T6.2 that is now twinned with the Volkswagen Amarok.Meanwhile, the American Ranger has been in production since 1982 for the North and South American markets and lived a separate life until 2019, when its fourth generation was reintroduced after a long hiatus as a thoroughly overhauled variant of the international version. Now that we are up to speed let us understand that Ford still works in staggered motions. More precisely, it was late November 2021 when the Blue Oval Company first introduced the world to the latest Ford Ranger – aka the world outside North America.Jump around a couple and a half years later. The international Ranger and Ranger Raptor have been happily living their modern T6.2 lifestyle in regions like Australia or Europe, even undergoing the usual new model year revisions. The American customers are still stuck with the 2023 Ranger XL, XLT, and Lariat in SuperCab or SuperCrew body styles with 4x2 and 4x4. But here is the catch – they are not the same as the global Rangers, still stuck instead with the older T6 iteration! Well, finally, that is about to become outdated.This is because, at long, long last, Ford has released a teaser for the fifth generation (T6.2) for North America, finally admitting that the first details are coming officially on May 10. And we sure hope it was worth the wait, as the competition has not been sitting idle during that time – the D41 Nissan Frontier is fresh and standalone, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon twins are brand new, and Toyota is incessantly teasing the impending arrival of the fourth generation of its best-selling Tacoma nameplate.Luckily, the Detroit automaker might steal the spotlight – if the Japanese automaker does not rush in with a full discloser for its regular 'Taco Tuesday' teaser feature on May 9, that is. For now, the US company has not spilled the beans just yet, instead proceeding to release a short teaser video with footage of the mid-size pickup truck zipping through the desert, a rowdy (V6 probably) soundtrack, and even a glimpse of the Raptor badge adorning the liftgate. Well, it's not much, but at least the wait is almost over!