Ford Recalls Old Ranger Trucks Over Airbag Issue, Almost 232k Pickups Affected

Another week, another mammoth recall issued by the Ford Motor Company. On this occasion, the Dearborn-based automaker is calling back a staggering amount of previous-gen Ranger pickups. More specifically, a whopping 231,942 units produced for the 2004 through 2006 model years are believed to feature incorrectly installed replacement passenger-side airbag inflators.
The crosstown rival of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Stellantis became aware of this concern last year due to multiple reports from the field. All of them alleged the improper installation of the frontal passenger airbag inflator in trucks that were previously repaired as part of two safety recalls. The oldest of the two, which bears number 17V-788, involved 361,523 examples of the 2004 to 2006 model year Ranger. The succeeding 18V-022 comprised 33,310 units of the 2006 Ford Ranger.
Both dealers and third-party mobile repair teams were tasked with replacing the original inflators, namely Takata inflators that spew metal fragments into the passenger compartment upon deployment. Ford says that all service technicians were supplied with detailed work instructions, yet some of them did not follow said instructions. A mobile repair team discovered the aforementioned issue, then informed the American automaker of the incorrectly installed airbag inflator.
The Ford Motor Company – which already leads the NHTSA's ranking for the most recalls and most recalled vehicles in 2023 – identified two additional instances of incorrectly oriented inflators. Not long after, the number ballooned to eight. Both dealerships and mobile repair teams were blamed for these blunders, occurred in the period between October 2022 and April 2023. All eight vehicles had their airbag inflators properly reinstalled.
In the meantime, Ford also developed an improved service kit that ensures the correct orientation of the replacement inflator. What's more, said kit includes an instruction sheet that also illustrates the correct and incorrect orientations. Ford isn't aware of any injuries or fatalities related to this concern. Owners will be informed of this recall between May 22 and May 26 by first-class mail. Dealers have already been instructed to check and – if needed – reinstall the airbag inflator.
Manufactured in the United States and Argentina for both North and South America between 1997 and 2011, the previous-gen Ranger is a compact. By comparison, the outgoing T6 is a mid-size pickup that competes with the likes of the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.
Offered with inline-four and vee-six powerplants, the third-gen Ranger for the Americas was discontinued over dwindling sales towards the end of its production run. The T6 isn't doing too hot either, partly because overseas markets already have the all-new Ranger.
Based on a T6 derivative known as T6.2, the newcomer is coming to the United States for the 2024 model year. As ever, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost will serve as the base engine, in combination with a 10-speed auto. The T6.2 will spawn the first-ever Ranger Raptor for the Americas, which packs the Bronco Raptor's 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6.
