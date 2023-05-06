This Shelby GT500 Had One Too Many Drinks, Needs To Get the Liquid Out of Its System

Want to buy the most powerful street-legal car ever made by Ford? You don't have to stretch as far as the GT, as the crown sits on the Mustang Shelby GT500's head. And it will probably be their punchiest model for a few more years until they release its successor, based on the latest-gen pony car.
Building on the legacy of its predecessors and taking the GT350 and GT350R to new heights with enhanced performance, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 came out over four years ago. You can quickly tell it apart from its inferior siblings thanks to the angry bodywork, which makes it look more aggressive and improves its aerodynamics. There are a few special touches on the inside, like the door panel inserts, optional Recaro bucket seats, and the usual amount of carbon fiber.
Ford gave it a few chassis enhancements to handle all that power, which we will discuss in a moment. They mention the lighter coil springs, new dampers, and revised suspension geometry. The ultra-punchy muscle car from the Blue Oval company, which rubs shoulders with Dodge's Challenger Hellcat family and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, features a new electronic power steering unit. Stopping power is supplied by the large brake discs up front, backed up by the six-piston calipers signed by Brembo.
When the Mustang Shelby GT500 was still on sale, the Dearborn company offered it with two handling packs. The first one comprised adjustable strut top mounts and gurney flap, and the second one added stuff such as the adjustable wing out back, splitter wickers, rear-seat delete, and 20-inch carbon wheels hugged by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for improved grip, should its owner want to take it to the racetrack because it can corner better than the run-of-the-mill sixth-gen Mustang. Mind you, it is no supercar in disguise, and abusing the loud pedal could have disastrous consequences for inexperienced drivers. Still, it does offer superior cornering fun compared to the regular 'Stangs.
For the 2022 model year, interested parties could go to their local Ford dealership and pay a minimum of $77,260 for a brand-new Shelby GT500. In the meantime, some of the best examples out there have become more expensive, often changing hands for nearly $150,000. If you're patient and know where to look, then you could get your own ultra-punchy 'Stang for some $100,000 or a bit less. Those who are not afraid of elbow grease could always opt for a crashed example to bring it back to its initial shine and cherish it for many years. The second-hand car market is filled with copies that have seen better days, and the one pictured in the gallery above is but one of them.
At first glance, the average Joe may not be able to tell that it was submerged in water, though it has, so it comes with a salvage certificate. The listing does not say whether it was salty or fresh water, as each comes with its own headaches. Located in Miami, the muscle car is advertised as part of an upcoming auction, and the vendor says its value equals the estimated repair price. Both are set at $93,422, so if you are genuinely interested in it, we recommend an in-person inspection before transferring any funds and signing your name on the dotted line. That inspection should occur in the company of a trusty mechanic who may tell you about other possible stuff that must be repaired.
It is likely that with a bit of work, you can fire up that supercharged V8 engine once more, though the electrical components might be dead for good. Thus, brace yourself for many sleepless nights and chats with strangers online if you want to bring it back to life. But assuming you would be willing to take the risk, how much would it have to go for so that you make it yours? Your opinion always matters, so drop a line below and tell us what you really think of this flooded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and if you would buy it or not.
Now, about that power that we promised to mention, you are looking at 760 horses produced at a hard push of the throttle and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque at the crank. The engine of choice is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, which channels the thrust to the rear axle through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Ask Ford how quick the Mustang Shelby GT500 is, and they will tell you it needs three seconds for the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint. On a good day, with a skilled driver at the helm, it is a ten-second car down the quarter-mile. And that is without any tuning whatsoever, though mastering all that power can be tricky, as we already told you.
