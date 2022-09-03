Crashed Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Sale, How Much Would You Pay for It?

Another Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was involved in a crash, and the wreckage has ended up online and will go under the gavel soon.
Why would anyone buy it? Well, even if it would be too costly to bring this once-fine muscle car back from the dead, there are still numerous parts worth saving. Thus, any petrolhead and their pet could tell you that there is a lot of money in this wreckage.
One of the most valuable things lies under that messed up hood, and it is still the most powerful engine ever put by Ford in a production car. With 5.2 liters in displacement, and a supercharger backing it up, it pumps out as much as 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at the crank. The thrust is directed to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
A pristine Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, from the latest generation, can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds, and that’s without any outside intervention. The quarter mile is completed in roughly 10 seconds, on a good day, and with a skilled driver holding the wheel.
Wondering how this particular example ended up looking like this? So are we, but the iaai listing doesn’t say anything about the crash. Still, we do know that it had 20,501 miles (32,993 km) on the clock when it was rendered useless, that it is a 2020 model, and that you can find it in Miami.
The online auction is scheduled to start on September 8, at 8:30 a.m. PDT (11:30 a.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. CET), but pre-bidding is already open, and at the time of writing, the highest bid was $1,300. That said, what would your limit be on it, assuming that you were in the market for a crashed Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?
