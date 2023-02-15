This Ford Mustang Has More Power Than a Bugatti Veyron, Burns Rubber Like Few Cars Can

Yep, we’re well aware that there is a new generation Ford Mustang out, but that one will start arriving at dealers nationwide this summer. On top of that, there is no new Shelby GT500 on the horizon yet, and since it remains the Blue Oval’s most powerful street-legal product ever, let’s put the hypothetical spotlight on it once more, this time with help from Hennessey.
Why Hennessey, you ask? Because the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 depicted on video at the end of this story boasts the infamous Venom 1200 package. And despite having the ‘1200’ suffix, it is actually a bit more powerful than that, with the output being rated at a neck-snapping 1,204 hp.
This, combined with the 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm) of torque, makes it punchier than the Bugatti Veyron, although it is going to need a very skilled driver behind the wheel, not to mention perfect weather conditions, in order to prove its mettle in a straight-line sprint.
A stock GT500 takes around three seconds from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile in the dry. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine is good for 760 hp and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm), allowing it to take on the likes of Dodge’s Challenger Hellcat establishment, and the Chevy Camaro ZL1, not to mention a wide variety of fast rides from other brands.
Compared to the stock muscle car, the Venom 1200 has 58% more power, and that is due to the new 3.8-liter supercharger, upgraded lines, belts, fittings, high-flow induction system, and new fuel rails. The dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers everything to the rear axle has been recalibrated in order to cope with the extra oomph, and to make sure that it has as much as the Lone Star state tuner says, each car is subjected to various testing in the lab – aka on the dyno – and on the road.
For extra peace of mind, they are all offered with a 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty, whichever comes first. Available through authorized Ford dealers, or via Hennessey directly, the Venom 1200 bundle is limited to 66 copies worldwide and will set you back $59,950, excluding the price of the car itself. The serial-numbered plaque and unique emblems are included, and for the red, white, and black historic livery, you are looking at another $4,950.
Speaking about it is one thing, and seeing it in action is a different story altogether, and if you came here to witness its tire-burning abilities, then you’re in luck, because Hennessey just dropped another video of the incredible Venom 1200 Shelby GT500, which is only one mouse-click away. Oh, you may want to save the popcorn for a different clip, as this one is less than two minutes long.
