Hennessey's VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition Truck Comes With Two Dirt Bikes, Costs $205k

Hennessey, the Texan tuning company known for the massive power gains on a variety of vehicles, has announced a special edition of its VelociRaptor. We are writing about the 2023 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition. If that last name sounds familiar, you see where this is going, but if not, you should know it is a high-performance enduro motorcycle brand.

8 photos