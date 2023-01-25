Hennessey's VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition Truck Comes With Two Dirt Bikes, Costs $205k

Hennessey, the Texan tuning company known for the massive power gains on a variety of vehicles, has announced a special edition of its VelociRaptor. We are writing about the 2023 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Sherco Edition. If that last name sounds familiar, you see where this is going, but if not, you should know it is a high-performance enduro motorcycle brand.
The new special edition pick-up truck comes with two Sherco 300 enduro motorcycles in its bed, as well as with a rack for the latter to enable safe transportation. The idea is to have not one or two vehicles that are off-road capable, but three, and the two bikes would be enjoyed entirely off-road, while the VelociRaptor would be the vehicle to take them there and back in comfort.
The special edition model comes with a dedicated livery, which is a distinctive one that is specific to Sherco's racing motorcycles. It has a bed rack made by Risk Racing that is there to keep the bikes within the bed even if you are off-roading the VelociRaptor, and that is what might not be said for a conventional trailer, or just a set of carefully tensioned tow straps. Mind you, the latter still needs to be used here, but that is a different matter.
Each special edition pick-up truck comes with six-piston Brembo braking calipers, a fuel can in the bed, a bed extender that doubles as a loading ramp, and 558 hp to be sure you get to that fun place for off-roading as soon as possible. There's also 672 lb.-ft. (911 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm for all the twist you might need, as well as for towing, if you need more stuff for your off-road adventures.
Customers will get to choose if they want a pair of two-stroke 300 SE or four-stroke 300 SEF bikes, so everyone will get something that is as close to their preference. Both options involve a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Their behavior is different if you get a two-stroke or a four-stroke, but those who get a package like this already know what we are writing about.
The bikes themselves are customized, as both have a Hennessey package with an upgraded compression head for the SE, while the SEF models have a Race Tech racing head for maximum performance. Both special-edition bikes have an upgraded radiator, as well as rear rotor guards from BulletProof Designs.
Their off-roading capability is improved with a set of skid plates with linkage protection from AXP racing, a set of S3 perch clamps, enduro grips, and more off-road focused enhancements. As you can imagine, these are not for beginners, and we do not recommend just jumping on one of these and going full throttle asap. Remember, kids, all the gear, all the time. Dress for the fall, not for the ride, and you might make it out in one piece, and ready to ride another day. That is the goal, dear reader, being able to ride tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, not just today and now.
If you already own a VelociRaptor, you can probably get most of the elements of this package from the Sealy-based company, as well as the firms that supply some elements. Unlike a build that you do on your one, this one is a nice touch for someone who wants a special-edition vehicle with two motorcycles to match.
The complete package is priced at $205,000, and global shipping can be arranged at an extra cost.
