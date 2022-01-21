Hennessey Pushed the Bronco Into the Sports-Car Territory, Can Go Off-Road Too

Hennessey is relentless, and two days after launching the VelociRaptor 600 based on the F150, it introduced the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 for those who asked for a faster SUV from Ford.
Despite its flaws and problems, the Bronco is still one of the hottest cars on the market. Usually sold with prices higher than the MSRP, it proved that it was totally worth it, despite the waiting list. It conquered new grounds and made new friends and foes in the process. But, unless they are really lucky, the customers have to wait up to 18 months to get one.
Apart from its off-road abilities and respectable performances on the road, it lacked the punch to scare its owners and their friends who asked for a ride. Now, this is a thing of the past since Hennessey stepped in and gave the Bronco the necessary grunts to leave many sports cars in the dust. And you know what they say: "Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear," right? Well, with the VelociRaptor 400, this is not for long.
The exterior features a new design with two blue stripes on the hood. As an option, customers can ask for D-shaped lines on the sides and a graphic 1 on the front doors. Moreover, they can ask for front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers with LED foglights and specific branding. A set of 35" tires on 18" Hennessey wheels is also available. We've seen those also on the recently launched VelociRaptor 600.
But the real magic happens under the hood, where Hennessey tweaked the twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 and squeezed 411 hp out of it. That's 81 more than the standard version, which was not slow either. Also, the torque jumped from a respectable 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) to a staggering 603 lb-ft (817.5 Nm). Power goes to all four corners via the same ten-speed automatic transmission. Now comes the fun part: 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) is achieved in 4.9 seconds. We don't know its top speed, but it should be higher than those big Goodyear off-road tires can handle. Hennessey also mentioned that the off-road abilities won't be negatively affected. Moreover, it comes with a 36,000 miles (about 58,000 km) warranty.
But the upgrade doesn't come for cheap. It starts with the tunning and testing at $24,950, and it continues with another $6,000 for the livery. Hennessey announced that it will make only 200 units this year.
