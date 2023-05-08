Holy Screaming V8s! Dodge Hellcat by Hennessey Whines Like a Maniac on Video

It's the last call (pun intended) for Dodge's Hellcat series, and it couldn't have gone unnoticed by one of the best tuners of hot-specced American machines: Hennessey. The Lone Star State company has a comprehensive upgrade package on deck for the Jailbreak, which covers the most crucial aspects of the ultra-punchy muscle car.
If you haven't heard, the work comprises an upgraded supercharger system, stainless-steel long-tube headers, upgraded high-flow fuel injectors, upgraded pulley, high-flow catalytic converters, crank case ventilation, high-flow air induction system, and an HPE calibration. All the necessary gaskets and fluids are on the mod list at the tuner, which takes care of the installation and makes sure that every car functions accordingly by testing it on the road for up to 500 miles (805 km) and on the dyno.
The result is breathtaking for something that's not refined at all, as it can rub shoulders with the original Bugatti Veyron in perfect weather conditions and with someone who knows what they're doing behind the wheel. The muscle car now boasts 1,000 hp (1.014 ps/746 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 948 lb-ft (4,200 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. That's a healthy jump over the stock Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak on which the H100 package builds, though with 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW) on tap developed by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, it wasn't exactly a slouch, to begin with.
Hennessey tends to avoid messing around with the looks of its projects, so there are no weird body kits as far as this build is concerned. It does, however, stand out a bit more thanks to the exclusive exterior badging. Should you pop the hood open, then you will also see a serial numbered plaque in the engine bay. For extra peace of mind, every car that features the H1000 bundle of goodies is accompanied by a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first.
But the H1000 SRT Challenger Hellcat has been around for a while now, so why dedicate another story to it? The reason is simple: the video embedded below. Shared by Hennessey online a few days ago, it shows this ultra-powerful muscle car doing its thing where else but at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, which is Hennessey's place of choice for testing some of their monstrous builds, and this is what they did to the said Hellcat that is almost as agile as the new Demon 170.
It is a final test drive of the menacing machine before handing it over to its rightful owner, and the clip is filled with a lot of supercharger whining and sprinkled with tire haze. The only bad part about it is that it is only a little over one and a half minutes long, yet it is definitely worth a look.
The result is breathtaking for something that's not refined at all, as it can rub shoulders with the original Bugatti Veyron in perfect weather conditions and with someone who knows what they're doing behind the wheel. The muscle car now boasts 1,000 hp (1.014 ps/746 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 948 lb-ft (4,200 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. That's a healthy jump over the stock Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak on which the H100 package builds, though with 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW) on tap developed by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, it wasn't exactly a slouch, to begin with.
Hennessey tends to avoid messing around with the looks of its projects, so there are no weird body kits as far as this build is concerned. It does, however, stand out a bit more thanks to the exclusive exterior badging. Should you pop the hood open, then you will also see a serial numbered plaque in the engine bay. For extra peace of mind, every car that features the H1000 bundle of goodies is accompanied by a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first.
But the H1000 SRT Challenger Hellcat has been around for a while now, so why dedicate another story to it? The reason is simple: the video embedded below. Shared by Hennessey online a few days ago, it shows this ultra-powerful muscle car doing its thing where else but at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, which is Hennessey's place of choice for testing some of their monstrous builds, and this is what they did to the said Hellcat that is almost as agile as the new Demon 170.
It is a final test drive of the menacing machine before handing it over to its rightful owner, and the clip is filled with a lot of supercharger whining and sprinkled with tire haze. The only bad part about it is that it is only a little over one and a half minutes long, yet it is definitely worth a look.