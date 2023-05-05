This Survivor Two-Door Landau of '69 Is Perhaps the Coolest Thunderbird Ever

1969 was a big year for Ford, but with ups and downs – the Blue Oval gave us the Bosses but also gave up on an icon: the convertible Thunderbird. Why did the Dearborn giant eliminate the soft-top emblem that resulted from its most famous model's success? The Mustang inflicted severe damage not only to the competition but to its brethren, too. As a result, only T-Birds with solid roofs were offered that year – albeit marred by sales figures disappointment.

30 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile