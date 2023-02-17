1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Is a Restored Gem With a Very Rare Feature

When it comes to high-performance Mustangs from the 1960s, we usually think about ponies like the Shelby GT350 and the Cobra Jet. But Ford also built a couple of cool homologation specials wearing "Boss" badges. I'm talking, of course, about the Boss 429 and Boss 302, both introduced for the 1969 model year.
The Boss 429 was the more powerful of the two. Developed to homologate the company's then-new 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine, it arrived in showrooms with 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. Ford built 857 units in 1969 and another 499 examples in 1970.
The Boss 302, on the other hand, was a more track-oriented Mustang. That's because it was put together to homologate the pony for the SSCA Trans-Am series. And due to racing regulations, it got a small-block 302-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8. While identical in displacement to the regular 302 that Ford was offering at the time, the Boss engine featured quite a few unique internals. As a result, it was also notably more powerful at 290 horsepower, exactly 80 horses more than the standard 302.
Just like the Boss 429, the Boss 302 remained in production for two model years. Ford sold 1,628 units in 1969 and a whopping 7,013 examples in 1970. But even though it's not as rare as the Boss 429, the Boss 302 is a highly sought-after collectible nowadays thanks to its racing heritage and sporty looks. And some of them are actually quite rare due to the options they've been ordered with.
The 1970 version you see here is one of those cars. Sure, Grabber Blue was a fairly common color on the Boss 302, but this specific example has a few extras to brag about. For starters, it's one of the most optioned-up 302s ever built. According to the Marti report, it was ordered with a rear deck spoiler, the four-speed close-ratio gearbox, a Trac-Lok differential, a shaker hood scoop, and white-letter tires.
The list also includes the console, power steering, AM radio, tinted glass, a heavy-duty battery, and a tachometer. Second, it was delivered with white seats and white door panels, an option that only a few customers ordered. Specifically, it's one of only 42 Grabber Blue cars shipped with a white interior (most of them were completely black inside). Not just a rare combo, but also a cool contrast to have in a track-oriented classic.
But on top of being a hard-to-find pony, this Boss 302 is also a finely restored gem. According to the owner, this car went through a no-expense-spared, complete nut-and-bolt restoration. And yes, this one is all about correct factory specifications, including a numbers-matching 302-cubic-inch V8. And needless to say, she's a beauty in the sun. Check it out in the video below.
