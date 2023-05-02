The Land Rover Defender Is Immortal, and the $300K V8 Islay Edition Testifies to It

Uncensored overlanding adventurers, rejoice! There's a new old Land Rover Defender in… well, not in town, 'cause the likes of it don't belong there, but somewhere where the going is military-grade tough. It's called the Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition, and it is Land Rover Classic's latest heritage-themed special edition Defender. As you might expect, it is ready to make new roads, just like its predecessors. What's very unexpected is the supercar-level price tag of $287K or more.

26 photos Photo: Land Rover