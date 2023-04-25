INEOS Grenadier Is Officially Out, Gets Baptized by Snow in an African Off-Road Adventure

Six years ago, when INEOS announced it would build a "spiritual successor" for the Land Rover Defender, the all-wheel-driven off-roading gearheads hailed the announcement. The rugged, aerodynamics-ignoring shape of the unmistakable original terrain-conquering British automobile was – and still is – a soft spot for many motoring enthusiasts. Six years later, the first three INEOS Grenadiers met their new owners.

26 photos Photo: INEOS Grenadier