2024 Land Rover Defender 110 Welcomes County Pack, 493-HP V8 and 130 Outbound Spec

British automaker Land Rover officially calls Defender a brand in its own right and says the 2024 model year lineup updates now offer more choice than ever for global customers – but, above all, for enthusiasts of the hulking Defender 130.
While the reinvented (L663) Defender didn't have an easy life in the beginning, as traditional Land Rover fans wanted the luxury 4x4 to be more rugged and spartan like its predecessor, all the adversity (and many recalls) ended up making it more robust than ever with a renewed cult following. As such, no one should be surprised that parent company Jaguar Land Rover (rumored to reinvent itself into a simpler JLR) has faith in the Defender to call it a "Defender brand" rather than just another series in the automaker's lineup.
Recently unveiled as a 2024 model year, the Defender expands its scope and reach with "a host of new offerings," chief among them being the new County Exterior design pack for the Defender 110 models that builds on the nameplate's heritage, the Defender 130 with the 500 ps (493 hp) supercharged V8 engine, plus the luxurious yet adventurous Defender 130 Outbound. The latter seeks "an unprecedented combination of luxurious interior space and all-terrain capability" and is only offered with five seats, a Shadow Atlas Matt finish for specific exterior details, Anthracite side vents, and 20-inch Gloss Black or optional 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matt wheels.
Customers can choose between Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, and Eiger Grey exterior hues with or without a Satin Protective Film. Inside, meanwhile, there is a selection of full Windsor leather or Resist fabric, an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and "Defender's signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish" plus rubber floor mats, and "unstoppable 4x4 capability." The catch is that you can't have the new Defender 130 V8 as an Outbound, and instead, the latter comes with the P400 or D300 mild hybrid powertrains.
On the other hand, the new Defender 130 V8 has what it takes to prove itself as a capable full-size luxury 4x4 in a sea of Tahoe or Yukons, thanks to its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that's good for 500 ps (493 hp) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft) for an acceleration time of 5.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) or 5.4 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph). It now further complements the choice, which previously included the six-cylinder Ingenium P400 or D300 diesel mills. As for the County Exterior Pack for Defender 110s, the vintage design ideas are all that matter, as the new option is a tribute to the original Defender County available across the trim range (110, S, SE, and HSE grades).
Additional upgrades for the 2024 model year Defender include a standard Loadspace Floor Tray for all Defender 90s and the eight-seat Defender 130. The compact Defender 90 also gets easier access to the second row ("a new parachute grab handle, a quick fold and slide row one passenger seat"), plus a new row two 40:20:40 folding rear seats option, complete with center armrests. By the way, Land Rover says all new introductions are available to order right now, but we have yet to get the regional pricing details.
