New Bowler 100th Edition Defender 90 Is a Bespoke Overlander That Costs a Lot of Money

To certain off-roading enthusiasts, the new-gen Land Rover Defender doesn’t exist. And it is them who are being targeted by Bowler, among other companies, with all sorts of overlanding conversions based on the previous iterations of the iconic off-roader.
The latest is called the 100th Edition, and it is a celebratory model that salutes Bowler’s 100th build of the Defender 90 Road Car Conversion. A bespoke creation, it builds on the 90 Hard Top variant, just like the original Defender Challenge vehicles, and it is also a tribute to its heritage.
Bowler describes it as “a must-have for any collector or Defender enthusiast,’ stating that it features some exclusive touches all around. It has additional stuff inside and out, and some upgrades beneath the skin, all of which are meant to further emphasize its special nature, while also making it more potent on arduous tracks.
Bowler’s new 100th Edition Defender 90 sports new bumpers, sills, rear steps, and steering guard in Corris Gray, signature headlamp surrounds, rollover protection, spare wheel mounted internally, stainless steel fixings, half bulk-head delete, an exclusive graphics package, and logos. It rides on 18-inch lightweight alloys that were wrapped in 285/60 BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. Turning night into day at the push of a button are the extra lights mounted up front.
Land Rover’s in-house 4x4 specialists say that they gave it additional soundproofing on the inside, for a quieter and more relaxed drive. The overlander has leather on the upper parts of the dashboard, MOMO steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, and a new gearshift lever. The OEM front seats were replaced by the Recaro SVX 60th Anniversary ones, the headliner is bedecked by Alcantara, and there is a new Alpine infotainment system on deck, complete with a reversing camera.
In addition to these upgrades, Bowler has also taken care of other aspects of their exclusive Defender 90 100th Edition. Here, they mention the new suspension, and a Stage 2 engine upgrade, complete with an intercooler, for more power. The potent 4x4 also comes with a performance exhaust system with mudflap kit, uprated brakes, and it has smoked side lights and repeaters, and LED headlamps to further set it apart from the regular versions of the three-door truck.
The 100th Edition Defender 90 is up for grabs at Bowler, and the off-roading specialist is asking £78,000 (equal to $92,290) for it in the United Kingdom, excluding tax. By comparison, a brand-new Defender 90 Hard Top can be yours from £51,365 ($60,775) locally, and the more practical Defender 110 Hard Top starts at £57,290 ($67,785). For the normal Defender 90, 110, and 130, you are looking at a minimum of £61,940 ($73,285), £64,035 ($75,765), and £75,620 ($89,475) respectively.
Bowler describes it as “a must-have for any collector or Defender enthusiast,’ stating that it features some exclusive touches all around. It has additional stuff inside and out, and some upgrades beneath the skin, all of which are meant to further emphasize its special nature, while also making it more potent on arduous tracks.
Bowler’s new 100th Edition Defender 90 sports new bumpers, sills, rear steps, and steering guard in Corris Gray, signature headlamp surrounds, rollover protection, spare wheel mounted internally, stainless steel fixings, half bulk-head delete, an exclusive graphics package, and logos. It rides on 18-inch lightweight alloys that were wrapped in 285/60 BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. Turning night into day at the push of a button are the extra lights mounted up front.
Land Rover’s in-house 4x4 specialists say that they gave it additional soundproofing on the inside, for a quieter and more relaxed drive. The overlander has leather on the upper parts of the dashboard, MOMO steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, and a new gearshift lever. The OEM front seats were replaced by the Recaro SVX 60th Anniversary ones, the headliner is bedecked by Alcantara, and there is a new Alpine infotainment system on deck, complete with a reversing camera.
In addition to these upgrades, Bowler has also taken care of other aspects of their exclusive Defender 90 100th Edition. Here, they mention the new suspension, and a Stage 2 engine upgrade, complete with an intercooler, for more power. The potent 4x4 also comes with a performance exhaust system with mudflap kit, uprated brakes, and it has smoked side lights and repeaters, and LED headlamps to further set it apart from the regular versions of the three-door truck.
The 100th Edition Defender 90 is up for grabs at Bowler, and the off-roading specialist is asking £78,000 (equal to $92,290) for it in the United Kingdom, excluding tax. By comparison, a brand-new Defender 90 Hard Top can be yours from £51,365 ($60,775) locally, and the more practical Defender 110 Hard Top starts at £57,290 ($67,785). For the normal Defender 90, 110, and 130, you are looking at a minimum of £61,940 ($73,285), £64,035 ($75,765), and £75,620 ($89,475) respectively.