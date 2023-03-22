Widebody V8 Land Rover Defender 90 RS Edition Is a Glossy Work of Off-Road Art

Although the reinvented L663 Land Rover Defender was not without its detractors, we have heard that the waiting lists for the posh off-roader are longer than a cruise ship’s main deck. And the eager customers do not even seem to mind the reliability issues…
Anyway, that probably ticked Land Rover’s desire to make the modern Defender just as iconic as its classic predecessor – which, by the way, just received a LEGO Icons version for anyone looking to play with the Defender 90. Speaking of the numerals, is there a need to remind anyone that 90 stands for the short-wheelbase three-door SUV while 110 is used for the normal five-door SUV and 130 for the long-wheelbase variant of the latter?
And, again, when discussing Defender 90s, one needs to understand that even though it is the smallest of the lot, that does not automatically lead to the lowest MSRP quotation – at least in America, that is. For example, Land Rover offers for the U.S. market a Defender 110 that is marginally cheaper (at $53,500) than the base Defender 90, which kicks off at a little over $55k. That is quite a lot, frankly, even with 296 horsepower on tap. But you could fare a lot worse in terms of drilling a hole in your bank account – the various Defender 90s top off with the Carpathian Edition, at no less than $115k.
Well, the regular Defender 90 V8 is not too far away at almost $108k, but at least it also offers the 5.0-liter P525 mill with 518 hp and a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 4.9 seconds! Alas, what happens when the OEM setup is not enough to stand out in a posh off-roader crowd? No worries, the imaginative aftermarket realm is just around the corner, ready and willing. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another eloquent example courtesy of the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have a ‘subtle’ treat that may or may not cause fans to run amok crying for their Defender lifestyle.
If you want our two cents on the matter, this Land Rover Defender 90 P525 V8 is a lot more subdued than other RS Edition offerings. This is mostly owed to the classic mix of Matte Carpathian gray and glossy black bits and pieces, which offer a restrained view of the widebody attire. Meanwhile, the interior is dressed in Nero Suede to bode well for that surprising atmosphere of an off-road-focused SUV that has 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) of twisting torque and can reach 149 mph (240 kph)! As for the RS Edition goodies, there is a compelling list of items, which shows that some things, Defender 90s included, are so much more than meets the eye!
