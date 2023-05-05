The Ford Shelby GT500 Is Strong With the Force in the Crew 2's Latest Update

More than three months have passed since Ubisoft first introduced us to their upcoming open-world racing game, The Crew Motorfest. As fans, we're more than starved for some fresh news, but the odds are that we won't get any new info until the June 12 Ubisoft Forward event. At this point, we're almost a month away, so the better option is to forget about Motorfest for now and enjoy what The Crew 2 weekly updates bring us.

6 photos Photo: Ubisoft