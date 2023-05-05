The Ford Shelby GT500 Is Strong With the Force in the Crew 2's Latest Update

More than three months have passed since Ubisoft first introduced us to their upcoming open-world racing game, The Crew Motorfest. As fans, we're more than starved for some fresh news, but the odds are that we won't get any new info until the June 12 Ubisoft Forward event. At this point, we're almost a month away, so the better option is to forget about Motorfest for now and enjoy what The Crew 2 weekly updates bring us.
This Live Summit event is called Brawn vs. Beauty, and those brave enough to complete the challenges will leave with a king's ransom (on four wheels).
You'll get the usual 200k in-game followers for the Bronze medal, just 50k more than the regular rate. Silver will bring you a Legendary MX Performance Parts set (Nitro Chemist, Ventilated + Bender).
Those that strive for the Gold trophy will find themselves pushing at least 412 hp (418 ps) in the form of a 5.0-liter V8 2011 Ford Mustang GT with a top speed of 186 mph or 300 kph if you have the metric system turned on in the settings.
If you reach the Platinum spot, you will get the 2016 Ferrari F12tdf (Hypercar). Ferrari created the F12tdf as a homage to the legendary Tour de France race when they dominated it during the '50s and '60s with the help of the 250 GT Berlinetta.
The Italian sportscar manufacturer produced the F12tdf between 2015 and 2017; only 799 vehicles were built. They were all rocking a superb 6.3-liter V12 capable of outputting 769 hp (780 ps) with 520 lb-ft (705 Nm) of torque.
Next up, we have the Brawn vs. Beauty Bundle that contains a 2015 Ford Mustang GT Fastback (Drift), a 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Street Race), and a 2016 Ford GT Le Mans Race Car (Touring Car).
Unlike the F12tdf, the Berlinetta wasn't a fancy schmancy tribute car but a simple replacement for the Ferrari 599. It, too, rocked a 6.3-liter V12 but with fewer horses under the hood. This one produced 730 hp (740 ps) with 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque.
Then we have the Magma Bundle under the Vehicle & Vanity section, which brings us the mighty 2013 Ford Shelby GT500. You'll also get cosmetic items like the Red Neon Rally Tire, Dark Red Nitro, Red Lightning Smoke, and the Black Window Tint.
Ford built this generation from 2012 until 2015, and they equipped them with a roaring 5.8-liter V8 that could output 662 hp (671 ps) with 631 lb-ft (856 Nm) of torque.
Another impressive bundle awaiting us is the Italian Touch, which contains the fantastic 2005 Pagani Zonda F (Hypercar), the 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera (Street Race), and finally, the 2016 Ducati DraXter - Street Race Bike.
The American Dream bundle is last on our list. It contains the impressive 2019 Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 (Hypercar), a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Interception Unit, and a very cool 2019 Indian Motorcycle FTR 1200 S (Street Race Bike).
In the words of the famous Porky Pig, "That's all, folks!" Drive safe with these new Mustang additions, and keep The Crew Motorfest hope alive.
Maybe we'll see more of it until the June 12 Ubisoft event, which should also rock our minds with new Assassin's Creed Mirage footage and hopefully something new about Skull and Bones, if not even the troubled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.
