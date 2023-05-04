Hypercar Extravaganza: Lafitte Automobili Launched Five Electric Cars To Rule the Future

Giugiaro is reshaping the world of hypercars with five Laffite electric stunners revealed to the public in Miami, Florida, for their public launch. An SUV, a racer-for-the-road, and a two-seater open top make the newest entries in the ultra-performance automobile realm. While the track-inspired missile comes in one form, the other two have two versions each.

65 photos Photo: GFG Style