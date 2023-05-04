Hypercar Extravaganza: Lafitte Automobili Launched Five Electric Cars To Rule the Future

Giugiaro is reshaping the world of hypercars with five Laffite electric stunners revealed to the public in Miami, Florida, for their public launch. An SUV, a racer-for-the-road, and a two-seater open top make the newest entries in the ultra-performance automobile realm. While the track-inspired missile comes in one form, the other two have two versions each.
The manufacturer is the rather inconspicuous Italian-based, French-founded hypercarmaker Laffite Automobili. Their cars promise to take the world by storm. At least from the innovative Hyper-SUV perspective of the Atrax, we can agree with that statement. The three vehicles address the three main motoring branches – the off-road, the everyday road, and the track segments.
All three models share a common design language dominated by sharp edges and fluid contours. One immediately striking feature is the size of the wheels relative to the automobiles' overall dimensions. Another thing would be the speed at which the five models were penned.
The Atrax, Atrax Stradale, LM1, Barchetta, and Barchetta Coupé were designed in less than six months by Fabrizio Giugiaro's stylists. If the name sounds familiar, it's only because the man is the son of Giorgetto Giugiaro (the most influential car designer of the 20th century).
Fabrizio adorned the Laffites with low front spoilers, horizontal bar light clusters, air intakes, and brand-identifying Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The B pillars on the sides share a common graphic theme, differentiated by proportions and functions. At the rear, the cars aren't as similar, although they have several functional elements found in all three models: the diffuser and spoilers that incorporate a Formula 1-inspired light.
We can't say that one model is more impressive or more attractive than the others – they're all bonkers, to be honest. The electric drivetrains are usually reptilian-level silent, but Laffite - in the most Italian fashion of them all - overcame this drawback by fitting sounds systems to replicate the sound of race engines.
Looking from the size perspective, the Atrax is the most imposing, thanks to its massive silhouette. The voluminous yet sporty SUV occupies and offers copious amounts of space. The Atrax boasts oversized elements throughout – like the all-terrain wheels that measure nearly 40 inches (almost a meter) in diameter.
Not too bad for a 2.2-ton car with no gauges, instruments cluster, dashboard screens, or displays. The driver gets all the car's stats and info through the steering-yoke-mounted display – check the gallery to admire the clean interior. The claimed range for this behemoth is 440 km (273 miles), and it brags with a charging time of just 22 minutes.
Next in line – in alphabetical order – is the Barchetta, a unique hypercar with separate windshields for the two occupants. The segregation is so abrupt that the driver and passenger have separate cockpits. The hardtop Coupé, on the other hand, is a bit more inclusive and offers the removable roof to both occupants, along with a one-piece wraparound windshield.
Although it is the least impressive of the Laffite family, the Barchetta delivers 430 kW (577 hp/585 PS) and 990 Nm of torque (730 lb-ft). The electric drivetrain is potent enough to push the stylish 1.7-ton two-seater to 320 kph (200 mph), with the 62-mph mark checked after 3.5 seconds. The battery pack should last 390 kilometers (242 miles) before depleting, and the replenishing time is identical to the Atrax: 22 minutes.
The most radical member of the family is the Le Mans homage-paying LM1. It's the lightest – or least heavy – at 1.65 tons, fastest (350 kph/217 mph), quickest (1.98 seconds for the 0-62 mph sprint). The motors' output is a respectable 858 kW (1,151 hp/1,167 PS), just like the Atrax, but torque is kept at a more tamed level of 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft).
Despite its racing demeanor, the superfast Laffite can cruise for 410 kilometers (255 mph) between charges. And it is one minute faster than the other two to top up its batteries, at 21 minutes. To emphasize its Le Mans tributary origins, just 24 examples of the LM1 will be made. The same philosophy applies to the other two Hyper EVs - none will go beyond the 26-unit production mark.
Speaking of working at speed, it appears this is a family trait: 60 years ago, Giorgetto designed a prototype Corvair – the Testudo – in just two months. His son seems to be a proud chip of the old block.
Its Stradale variant – the more tamed version – has more streamlined wings and offers a proper cargo space (the savage brother keeps its spare wheel in the trunk, leaving room for nothing else). Regardless of the body style, the muscle-bound Atrax – dubbed "the most versatile hypercar in the world" by its makers – offers the following: 858 kW (1,151 hp/1,167 PS), 2,500 Nm of torque (1,844 lb-ft), 3.8 seconds from zero to 62 mph (100 kph), and a top speed of 240 kph (150 mph).
Apart from the twin-windscreen design – again, inspired by a 1959 idea of Giorgetto Giugiaro – the Barchetta also features a Formula 1-inspired protective halo – the two rails running the entire length of the car's sides.
