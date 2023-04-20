Lamborghini Revuelto Learns Mandarin, New Supercar Is Joined by Its Brethren at Shanghai

Unveiled a couple of weeks ago, the Lamborghini Revuelto has already celebrated its public premiere in North America by being displayed at the New York Auto Show. More recently, it did the same in China, too, by attending the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.
Joined by its siblings, the Huracan Tecnica and the Urus Performante, alongside the Urus S in the Ad Personam room, the Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand's latest and greatest supercar. The Aventador's replacement is essential to the company, as it represents their first big step into the world of electrified vehicles. It paves the road for their upcoming models, all of which will feature some electrification from now on.
Deep-pocketed enthusiasts considering adding to the Revuelto's future sales numbers should rest assured in terms of power because it can take a swing at the original Bugatti Veyron. The total system output is rated at 1,001 horsepower, and if you haven't heard, it packs three electric motors and a naturally aspirated V12. It's a brand-new 6.5-liter unit with no forced induction trickery, the automaker says, which can be revved up to 9,500 rpm and yanks out 813 hp. The rest comes from the electric motors, two of which drive the front wheels and one the rear wheels when needed.
The straight-line performance of the Raging Bull's new flagship supercar is impressive, as it takes only 2.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero. Less than seven seconds are required to sprint to 124 mph (200 kph), and it will run out of breath at 217 mph (350 kph). What's even more important is its ability to drive on zero emissions for short periods with the 3.8 kWh battery pack fully charged. This makes it an even better daily driver than its iconic predecessor. It is an EV when reversing it too, and a front-wheel drive one for that matter, as it uses the front motors for that. If needed, however, the rear motor will kick in to drive the rear wheels and improve traction.
Lamborghini says that the carbon fiber monocoque of the Revuelto is 10% lighter than the Aventador's chassis. The supercar features CFRP in its construction alongside high-strength aluminum alloys, and it has 25% better torsional stiffness and a 20% lighter front frame. As a result, it should be a peach to drive on twisty roads, despite its large size, and it should be better in every chapter compared to its predecessor. Nonetheless, we will find out if that's the case in the following weeks or months. In the meantime, you should scroll back up and check out the latest pictures of the Revuelto taken during the Chinese car event, which were shared by Lambo themselves.
Deep-pocketed enthusiasts considering adding to the Revuelto's future sales numbers should rest assured in terms of power because it can take a swing at the original Bugatti Veyron. The total system output is rated at 1,001 horsepower, and if you haven't heard, it packs three electric motors and a naturally aspirated V12. It's a brand-new 6.5-liter unit with no forced induction trickery, the automaker says, which can be revved up to 9,500 rpm and yanks out 813 hp. The rest comes from the electric motors, two of which drive the front wheels and one the rear wheels when needed.
The straight-line performance of the Raging Bull's new flagship supercar is impressive, as it takes only 2.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero. Less than seven seconds are required to sprint to 124 mph (200 kph), and it will run out of breath at 217 mph (350 kph). What's even more important is its ability to drive on zero emissions for short periods with the 3.8 kWh battery pack fully charged. This makes it an even better daily driver than its iconic predecessor. It is an EV when reversing it too, and a front-wheel drive one for that matter, as it uses the front motors for that. If needed, however, the rear motor will kick in to drive the rear wheels and improve traction.
Lamborghini says that the carbon fiber monocoque of the Revuelto is 10% lighter than the Aventador's chassis. The supercar features CFRP in its construction alongside high-strength aluminum alloys, and it has 25% better torsional stiffness and a 20% lighter front frame. As a result, it should be a peach to drive on twisty roads, despite its large size, and it should be better in every chapter compared to its predecessor. Nonetheless, we will find out if that's the case in the following weeks or months. In the meantime, you should scroll back up and check out the latest pictures of the Revuelto taken during the Chinese car event, which were shared by Lambo themselves.