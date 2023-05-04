Merlins Over Jerusalem: How Israel Got Their Hands on Spitfires and Mustangs After WWII

They say the howl of a Rolls-Royce/Packard Merlin V12 from both the British Spitfire and the American P-51 Mustang is like listening to the essence of freedom itself. But outside their exploits bringing the fight to German Messerschmitts and Japanese Zeroes, the story of the Mustang and Spitfire didn't end after V-J Day. Both flagship fighters had another lesser-known but no less heroic story to tell in the hands of a new nation, a Jewish nation.

15 photos Photo: Israeli Air Force Museum