McLaren SUV Considered for 2028 Debut, New Hypercar Due in 2026

Back in February 2016, during an earnings call, the late Sergio Marchionne was asked whether Ferrari plans to bring a sport utility vehicle to market. "You have to shoot me first," said the Prancing Horse's then chief executive officer, but he was delaying the inevitable.
The best name in the business launched its first-ever sport utility vehicle – the Purosangue – in September 2022. It's joined by the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. Although not as sporty, the luxury-oriented Rolls-Royce Cullinan needs to be mentioned as well.
McLaren has famously resisted the urge to bring an SUV to market despite sport utility vehicles being extremely popular nowadays. The British automaker simply failed to understand what prospective customers want, and that's part of the reason why the conservatives in Woking found themselves in a bad financial situation. McLaren even sold its headquarters in 2021, as well as its heritage collection of cars in late 2022.
The Brits also have a bad reputation for launching way too many cars and special editions in short cadence, as well as building too many undesirable specifications for the sake of stocking up dealers. In a nutshell, McLaren has been making a fool of itself for quite some time now. The same applies to the Formula 1 team, which boasts 12 points in the constructor standings so far in 2023.
Following the reveal of the 750S, which is a little too similar from a design standpoint to the 720S it replaces, the Woking-based manufacturer confirmed that it's working on a hybrid-assisted hypercar. The P1's heir apparent will arrive in 2026 at the latest according to dealer representatives who attended a global retailer meeting this week. The hybrid system is reportedly 70 percent lighter compared to the current-gen setup, and – in typical McLaren fashion – the internal combustion engine is a twin-turbo V8. Or so the sources claim…
Speaking to Automotive News, the insiders also revealed that McLaren is eyeing a long-overdue vehicle type. Executives hinted at entering a new vehicle segment in 2028, after which director of product strategy Jamie Corstorphine confirmed four doors and four seats. The number of doors may be just a little bit off, though, because the rear liftgate is considered a door as well.
Last year, in August 2022, chief executive officer Michael Leiters confessed that SUVs are increasingly tantalizing for the British marque. Retailers haven't been informed if the family-oriented vehicle is a sport utility vehicle or a sedan, but we all know that McLaren is hungry for cash. A sport utility vehicle would bring in far more new customers than a sedan, don't you think?
Execs wouldn't tell their dealers the body style of the newcomer, but we all know that the British outfit badly needs an SUV. One of the two dealer sources told Automotive News that it's an in-house design through and through. A full carbon tub may be wishful thinking, but even with an aluminum-intensive platform, a McLaren-engineered SUV should be truly exciting.
McLaren has famously resisted the urge to bring an SUV to market despite sport utility vehicles being extremely popular nowadays. The British automaker simply failed to understand what prospective customers want, and that's part of the reason why the conservatives in Woking found themselves in a bad financial situation. McLaren even sold its headquarters in 2021, as well as its heritage collection of cars in late 2022.
The Brits also have a bad reputation for launching way too many cars and special editions in short cadence, as well as building too many undesirable specifications for the sake of stocking up dealers. In a nutshell, McLaren has been making a fool of itself for quite some time now. The same applies to the Formula 1 team, which boasts 12 points in the constructor standings so far in 2023.
Following the reveal of the 750S, which is a little too similar from a design standpoint to the 720S it replaces, the Woking-based manufacturer confirmed that it's working on a hybrid-assisted hypercar. The P1's heir apparent will arrive in 2026 at the latest according to dealer representatives who attended a global retailer meeting this week. The hybrid system is reportedly 70 percent lighter compared to the current-gen setup, and – in typical McLaren fashion – the internal combustion engine is a twin-turbo V8. Or so the sources claim…
Speaking to Automotive News, the insiders also revealed that McLaren is eyeing a long-overdue vehicle type. Executives hinted at entering a new vehicle segment in 2028, after which director of product strategy Jamie Corstorphine confirmed four doors and four seats. The number of doors may be just a little bit off, though, because the rear liftgate is considered a door as well.
Last year, in August 2022, chief executive officer Michael Leiters confessed that SUVs are increasingly tantalizing for the British marque. Retailers haven't been informed if the family-oriented vehicle is a sport utility vehicle or a sedan, but we all know that McLaren is hungry for cash. A sport utility vehicle would bring in far more new customers than a sedan, don't you think?
Execs wouldn't tell their dealers the body style of the newcomer, but we all know that the British outfit badly needs an SUV. One of the two dealer sources told Automotive News that it's an in-house design through and through. A full carbon tub may be wishful thinking, but even with an aluminum-intensive platform, a McLaren-engineered SUV should be truly exciting.