Imagined Lambo Huracan Successor Looks Ready for a Ferrari F8, Roma, or Portofino Brawl

Take your pick because the V10-powered 'base' Lamborghini sports car has a lot of targets in its luxury performance sights, from the trio of Ferraris to Porsche's 911 GT3 RS and from Aston's DB11 to its Audi R8 sibling.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese exotic Italian automobile manufacturer has been quite busy over the past months. It came out of 2022 with record deliveries and expects nothing less of 2023 because it has a trio of models on point – the Urus S and Urus Performance super-SUVs, plus the all-new Revuelto V12-powered flagship that is now a plug-in hybrid superstar just like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and even better than the McLaren Speedtail parallel hybrid. But that is not all, of course.
Instead, we have been warned that a 2025 Huracan successor is currently in the planning stages. Naturally, the rumor mill went berserk in search of a fitting powertrain to succeed the V10 madness – and of course, they settled on the twin-turbo V8 PHEV affair because that's what the Lambo Urus PHEV will use to fight off the 738-horsepower BMW XM Label Red soon. Anyway, back to the upcoming Huracan successor, it would be nice for the 'entry-level' sports car to come out to play with at least 800 horsepower now that the Aventador heir has crossed well into hypercar territory with 1,015 ps (1,001 hp) when on full song.
But here is the catch. We need to brace ourselves and have lots and lots of patience because Lambo is busy rolling out as many Urus S and Urus Performante super-SUVs as it can and will first give at least a model year or so of exclusivity on the market to the Revuelto before showing the world they can have something cheaper and almost just as PHEV-feisty. However, that is all in the real world.
Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators need not worry about potential model cannibalization. As such, pixel masters are coming out with their visions of the Huracan heir, and some of them look cooler than others. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example from Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master known as huydrawingcars on social media, who is decidedly passionate about Lambos and could not miss this opportunity to elevate the spirit of Lambo enthusiasts around the world.
As such, his Lambo sketches are just a taste of what could arrive when the company proceeds to unleash the official sports car. Do take all of this with a healthy grain of salt but also note that his Aventador successor dreams were eerily close to what Lambo had officially done with the Revuelto. Thus, better prepare for something that might daze and amaze and duke it out like a superhero with the current foes – especially the Ferrari F8 Tributo but also the Portofino or Roma, plus the rest of the usual suspects from around the world.
