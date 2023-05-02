Lamborghini Spied Testing Urus PHEV, Camouflaged Revuelto Prototype Also Spotted

I vividly remember Lamborghini showing the series-production Urus in December 2017, a sport utility vehicle previewed by a similarly named concept in 2012. There was plenty of negative sentiment around the Raging Bull's take on the Volkswagen Touareg, but as you're well aware, the naysayers didn't manage to make the slightest of dents in the brand's reputation.

15 photos Photo: Varryx / edited