MotoGP Star Jorge Lorenzo Collects His New Lamborghini Urus, Calls it "Discreet"

Like most expensive supercars, Lamborghinis are usually favored by celebrities. The Urus is no exception, with notable owners like Donovan Smith, Jason Boham, 6ix9ine, and a very long list of soccer players. Former MotoGP racer Jorge Lorenzo has recently joined the ranks by taking delivery of a brand-new Urus S.
The triple world champion is no stranger to high speed and loud exhaust notes, so it's not exactly surprising that he added one of the most powerful and aggressive SUVs ever built to his garage. And he did so using Lamborghini's "La Prima" program, which includes a VIP factory tour when collecting the car.
So Lorenzo not only got a special unveiling of his brand-new Urus at Sant'Agata Bolognese, but also toured the company's recently expanded carbon-fiber facility and the production line for the upcoming Revuelto. He described the experience as "amazing" and "almost mystical." Needless to say, I'd also be astonished by so many Lamborghinis, especially the classic gems in the company's museum.
As for his 2023 Urus S, Lorenzo went with a rather unassuming color combo. Despite having a broad palette of flashy hues to choose from via the Ad Personam program, the motorbike legend opted for a Nero Helene exterior and a Nero Ade interior with Giallo Taurus highlights. I guess that's why he describes the SUV as "discreet," a word I wouldn't use on any Lamborghini, no matter the nameplate. "I wanted a true sports car, but also something discreet, and I think the Urus S has everything," Lorenzo said upon seeing the car.
While it may be his first Lambo SUV, the Urus is not Lorenzo's first vehicle wearing the "raging bull" badge. The Spanish rider also owns a 2019 Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, a limited-edition supercar commemorating the company's foundation year. The drop-top was limited to only 63 units and was one of the most expensive Lamborghinis ever built.
Already five years old as of 2023, the Urus rocks a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 rated at 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque (666 ps and 850 Nm). It needs only 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start and hits a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
Jorge Lorenzo began his MotoGP career with Yamaha in 2008. He spent no fewer than eight years with the Japanese team, winning three world championships in 2010, 2012, and 2015. The Spaniard moved to Ducati in 2017 and spent his last MotoGP season at Honda (2019). With 203 starts, 47 wins, and 114 podiums, Lorenzo is the fifth most successful MotoGP rider of all time as of 2023.
Before joining the premier motorbike championship, Jorge won two back-to-back 250cc championships with Aprilia. In 2022, Lorenzo joined the Porsche Supercup as a guest driver in addition to a full-time spot in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Yup, he's no stranger to four-wheel racing.
