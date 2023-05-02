Lambo Huracan 'Carbonio Progetto' on Gold Duoblocks Is Worthy of Any Man Cave

As far as Lamborghini is concerned, things are 99% greater than the sum of their parts. And it is all thanks to the refreshed Urus S and Urus Performance ultra-luxury super-SUVs, the all-new Revuelto plug-in hybrid V12 flagship, and even due to the 'older' Huracan.
Frankly, the latter is not that ancient – it's only old when compared to the Revuelto supercar and Urus super-CUVs. In fact, the base sports car series was first revealed in late 2013, made its official public debut at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, and already from the second quarter of 2014, the Huracan LP 610-4 was hitting the streets and landing the first customization projects.
Since then, quite a few variants and special editions have passed, including the LP 610-4 Spyder, LP 580-2 coupe and Spyder, LP 640-4 Performante coupe and Spyder, Huracán Evo coupe and Spyder, Evo RWD coupe and Spyder, STO, Tecnica, plus a whole bunch of limited series – chief among them being the latest and arguably greatest Huracan Sterrato. Anyway, if you do not want an off-road Huracan sports car, maybe you would like to populate your 'man cave' with something entirely unique.
As such, thanks to the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who have yet another custom Lambo ride to showcase, this time a Huracan from Indonesia, now we can admire or start running away from (and crying amok our undying outrage about) the Huracan 'Carbonio Progetto.' Just in case you think it is a little exaggerated in its half-crimson, half-exposed carbon fiber attire, bear in mind this unique Lambo Huracan has been entirely done by an Indonesian automotive store dubbed 'The Mancave.'
At least the modifications list is even more impressive than the exotic looks, as it features a painted Vorsteiner carbon fiber front hood, exposed carbon fiber front fenders (also from Vorsteiner), two-stage SVJ-style carbon fiber front lips, carbon side skirts from Vorsteiner, an exposed carbon fiber rear bumper and carbon rear wing, plus an SVJ carbon fiber rear trunk with integrated glass engine cover, as well as an Armytrix titanium exhaust system.
Naturally, everything is wrapped neatly with a high-gloss TPU paint protection film (PPF) to remain pristine for as long as possible. As for the juicy technical details, there are none, but we assume the V10 engine has not been modified – otherwise, the aftermarket outlet would have probably stated the hp and performance gains. Well, at least we know the unique Huracan 'Carbonio Progetto' will ride posh (and bagged with an Airlift system) on golden duoblock AL13 D005 aftermarket wheels finished in Gloss Brushed Anodized Gold and fitted with three-piece center caps. All in all, it sure looks crazy, right?
