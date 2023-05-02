This Teardrop Camper Concept Looks So Good It Can Be an Inspiration for Your Next Project

I recently covered the work of a Turkish interior design house dubbed Greyart. The hot ticket item was an overlanding-style teardrop that hinted at one possible industry future. This time around, we'll be looking at a more credible concept that can be achieved with existing building processes and techniques.
If you ever end up on Greyart's Behance page, the project you see is dubbed New Camper Design. New or old, it doesn't matter because once you see what this design group has in store, you may find yourself inspired to create a real machine just like this one. Hitch up that 4x4, buckle down, and journey through our off-grid minds.
Now, this concept is a tad different from the first one we shed light upon in that it's designed more like a traditional teardrop. Sure, the overlander was a teardrop-style camper too, but there are clear differences. In particular, that unit has a sloped galley and a modular outdoor bedroom. For today's version, the whole edgy and almost Tesla Cybertruck look is gone, and it boasts an image that looks and feels familiar.
Everything screams traditional, from the rounded nose cap that picks up air and carries it around the shell, laying it down to sleep behind you, to the exterior galley and rooftop tent. But looks can be deceiving because there are a few features that very few teardrops can achieve. I'm referring to that large forward and upward-facing stargazer window at the front. This section of classic campers we see on the streets is often solid and filled with insulation. Some manufacturers pull it off, but it's not easy and sure to affect your unit's ability to venture into the colder months. A little styling touch is the stoplights at the rear. These puppies bring out a bit more of the whole retro feeling these travel trailers are known for.
Starting with the front of the unit, Greyart includes a removable cargo hold. This allows the unit to expand its carrying abilities to things like tools and gas cans, but also things like a pair of e-bikes. Toward the rear, a roof rack supports a tent camper and expands sleeping accommodations to four guests. Did you notice all the little grab bars tattered all over? Those are necessary for helping you access the tent above and hold your weight as you grab goods off the roof rack. At the very rear, I could spot an integrated solar panel, meaning the concept also includes a battery and management system, helping you live off the land without worry.
Now, my favorite space in any camper or RV is the galley. It may be because I have a love for good food. Well, ample attention has been given to this space, and it's fit with a wonderful glass top, a deep-basin sink with a high-rise faucet, and a cooktop. Those cupboards in the backdrop are to be filled with the goods and utensils you need to whip up five-star meals. They're just imaginary meals for now, but the brain is full of magic. Take a minute, kick back, and imagine yourself using this kitchen setup. A slideout for a cooler stuffed with beverages has the cold one you want. After all, you did the packing.
No matter which door you use to climb inside this unit, you'll be greeted by warm LED lighting, wood grain furniture, and even studded leather cushions. More than enough space for storing clothes, books, and devices is found overhead and at your feet, and so is a drop-down entertainment center that reveals system controls and power sockets. One feature I particularly enjoyed was the paneling on the roof. It looks like a starry night sky. As you view the real sky above, it's sure to bring forth a feeling that the Milky Way galaxy envelops you. Go ahead, lay your head on plush pillows and mattresses, pull the covers, dim the lights, and enjoy the view.
Throughout this little piece of literature, I've repeatedly mentioned that this is nothing more than a concept. But, and this is a big one, it has all the right goods to stand a solid chance of becoming a real toy. If it's never built by some manufacturer, then by a lover of the off-grid life. Solid inspiration, if you ask me.
What about day-to-day living? How is this unit prepared for something like this? Well, there's a reason why I chose to bring this puppy to light, and it's not because of how good the renderings look. In short, Greyart went through the trouble of creating a concept that can be brought to life and isn't missing any of the features needed to live happily off-grid.
Finally, with bellies full, it's time to take a little siesta, and the place to do that is inside. If you remember back to the overland teardrop, you know what to expect from Greyart. If you don't, then this interior concept should clarify things. Remember, this crew is all about interior design, and it shows.
