Lamborghini's Three-Model Lineup Hits the Dyno, Aural Pleasure Ensues

British SXS UTV and StoxKarts champion Mark McCann owns quite a few desirable vehicles, including three raging bulls. All three were tested on the dyno at Garage Whifbitz to see how much they actually make at the wheels, and all three were weighed to see how big of a difference there is between the manufacturer's claimed and actual weight.
Lamborghini uses dry weight in the technical sheets of its mid-engine sports cars. The Huracan STO in the featured clip, for example, allegedly tips the scales at 1,339 kilograms (2,952 pounds). Factor in fluids and a few other stuff – including the driver – and you're looking at 1,437 kilograms (3,168 pounds). The electronic scales at Garage Whifbitz show 1,547 kilograms (3,411 pounds), which is quite a bit more than the Deutsches Institut für Normung's weight standard.
As for the dynamometer, the white-painted supercar lays down 550.17 ps and 502.66 Nm of torque, numbers that convert to 542.64 and 370.74 pound-feet in old money. By comparison, the crankshaft figures are 640 ps and 565 Nm (631.2 horsepower and 416.7 pound-feet). Paul Whiffin of Garage Whifbitz estimates the actual crankshaft power as being 636 ps (627.3 horsepower).
The glorious-sounding V10 of that Huracan STO is followed by the raspier twin-turbo V8 of a yellow-painted Urus Performante. Lamborghini advertises it with a DIN rating of 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds), but the actual weight is more like 2,275 kilograms (5,016 pounds). On the dyno, it surprisingly produces more power at the crankshaft than Lamborghini says it does, at 704 ps, compared to the claimed 666-ps rating.
That's 694.3 and 656.8 horsepower, respectively. Torque also favors the Audi-Porsche V8 of the Urus Performante because it's a twin-turbo affair, with Garage Whifbitz recording 786.13 Nm (579.81 pound-feet) at the wheels. By comparison, Lamborghini claims up to 850 Nm (626.92 pound-feet) at the crankshaft.
Pictured in black, the final member of the Italian trio is a car that Lamborghini doesn't make anymore. Replaced by the Revuelto plug-in hybrid supercar, the V12-only Aventador had a pretty good run between 2001 and 2022. A whopping 11,465 units were produced in this period versus 4,099 for the previous-gen Murcielago.
The Super Veloce Jota in the video below left the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory with a dry weight of 1,525 kilograms (3,362 pounds) to its name, or 1,633 kilograms (3,600 pounds), as per the DIN standard. Its real weight is 1,851 kilograms (4,081 pounds), which is tremendously more than both the DIN and dry ratings.
On the upside, the Aventador SVJ didn't disappoint on the dyno. 770 ps (759.4 horsepower) versus 809 ps (797.9 horsepower) is quite a big difference for the crankshaft rating. Last but not least, the rear-wheel ratings are 686.12 ps (676.73 horsepower) and 669.52 Nm (493.81 pound-feet), as per the Dynojet dynamometer.
