All 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Variants Are Eligible for the Full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit

In the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen doubled down on electric vehicles. The ID.4 compact-sized crossover is the Wolfsburg-based automaker's bread and butter in the United States, where all ID.4 variants are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
No fewer than eight variants, to be more precise, of which the entry-level Standard with rear-wheel drive and the 62-kWh battery retails at $38,995 at press time. That's $31,495 after the full federal tax credit, which is good value for money. Volkswagen waxes lyrical in the press release below that it's the only foreign automaker in the United States that has a full battery electric vehicle eligible for the full federal tax credit.
That claim is better described as patting oneself on the back for nothing. The ID.4 is the only all-electric vehicle that Volkswagen sells in this part of the world as of April 2023. The Passat-replacing ID.7 sedan and ID. Buzz passenger van are scheduled to arrive in the United States next year, and chances are that both will sell worse than the crossover because of their body styles.
On that note, what are you actually getting for your money? The ID.4 Standard is a well-equipped vehicle right off the bat, although the 209-mile (336-kilometer) EPA combined driving range is a tad disappointing.
Highlights include heated front seats, wireless charging for your mobile device, App-connect with wireless connectivity, LED exterior lighting, 19-inch alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in satellite navigation, and IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology. As for the rear-mounted electric motor, Volkswagen claims that it peaks at 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet (310 Nm) of torque.
The next step up is the ID.4 Pro, which is pretty much the same as the ID.4 Standard. A larger battery differentiates the $43,995 model from the base specification, with said battery flaunting 82 kWh as opposed to 62 kilowatt hours. The EPA-rated combined range estimate is 275 miles (443 kilometers), the most the ID.4 offers for the time being in the US market.
The ID.4 Pro can be specified with all-wheel drive for $3,800 extra. That money also gets you a trailer hitch for towing whatever you want as long as you don't exceed 2,700 pounds (1,225 kilograms). The ID.4 AWD Pro also sweetens the deal with more power and torque, as in 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (460 Nm).
Priced similarly to the ID.4 Pro, the ID.4 S comes with a single motor, 20-inch alloys, a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade, adaptive headlights, illuminated logos and lightline, 12-way power front seats with massage and memory, V-tex perforated leatherette, a hands-free power rear hatch, a heated steering wheel, and a rear-seat center armrest. The ID.4 Pro S is $48,995 and features the larger battery.
The remainder of the lineup consists of the ID.4 AWD Pro S ($52,795), ID.4 Pro S Plus ($51,445), and ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus ($55,245). The quickest of the lot is the ID.4 AWD Pro at 5.7 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph).
