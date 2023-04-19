VW Wants You to Buy a Crossover, New T-Cross Base Trim Level Debuts

No, Volkswagen still isn't marketing the T-Cross stateside, where the larger Taos is still their entry-level crossover. However, on the other side of the pond, in the United Kingdom, to be more precise, they have introduced a new trim level of the subcompact high-riding vehicle.
Named the Volkswagen T-Cross Move, it represents the model's new entry point, replacing the SE. The German car marque says the new grade adds features worth £650 ($807) and boosts the recommended retail price by £250 ($310). This means that it kicks off at £23,470 ($29,139), whereas the previous base flavor was available from £23,220 ($28,828). It can also be ordered on a PCP with a 6.9% annual rate and a £500 ($621) deposit.
So, what are the novelties? According to VW, these comprise the 16-inch Zurich alloys with high-sheen surfaces, otherwise reserved for this model. Move logos decorate the B pillars and door sills, and the chrome trim on the front and rear bumpers is also new. Parking sensors, decorative seams and inserts on the instrument panel and upholstery, and recycled plastic used on different parts of the interior are also mentioned by the automaker, alongside the aluminum-look pedal caps, a center console with a glossy black frame, two reading lights, and ambient lighting in the information panel and door handles.
Power is supplied by the same engine, a 1.0-liter gasoline unit producing 95 ps (94 hp/70 kW) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque. Upper versions of the subcompact crossover are offered with a 110 ps (108 hp/81 kW) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) 1.0 TSI motor, and this is the mill of choice when it comes to the range-topping grade, the R-Line. Make no mistake, this is not a performance-oriented model, as it needs almost 11 seconds to complete the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration, and it tops out at 189 kph (117 mph).
Still listed on the company's official UK website, the T-Cross SE came with 6.5x17-inch Clayton wheels, front fog lamps, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, lane assist, blind spot assist, manual air conditioning, and a few other goodies. Upgrading to the Black Edition means paying a minimum of £23,785 ($29,530). This model rides on different 17-inch alloys and adds LED headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, privacy rear windows, and floor mats.
Further up the chart, we find the SEL, priced from £26,540 ($32,950). It comes with different 17-inch alloys, sports silver roof rails, navigation system with internet package, and automatic climate control. Last, but not least, the R-Line sits at the top of the lineup, adding the specific visual tweaks as well as the Digital Cockpit Pro, and 18-inch wheels. Pricing for this model starts at £28,570 ($35,470).
