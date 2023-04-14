Facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross Spied Working on Its Tan in Brazil

Volkswagen has a multitude of new models in the making, and they're also working on facelifting others. The T-Cross is part of the latter category, and it was recently spied in Brazil with camouflaged front and rear ends.
The Wolfsburg brand's subcompact crossover will get a few updates, though by the looks of it, it will fly under the radar unless you're really familiar with its design. Peeling off the fake skin will reveal a pair of new lighting units up front with different graphics flanking the new grille that appears to have a more prominent corporate logo in the middle. The bumper should be fresh, just like the fog lamps.
Moving to the car's rear end, we can see that the bumper appears to have a cleaner design. The tailgate retains the same shape as before, and it still hosts the license plate holder in the middle, with the model's name likely written below it and the Volkswagen emblem above. The thick camouflage makes it impossible to spot the shape and graphics of the new taillights. The small roof-mounted antenna is identical, and so is the spoiler, apparently.
The extra tinted windows on this facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross prototype made it impossible to see the cabin. Still, it will be mostly identical to the one of its predecessor, with the infotainment screen nicely incorporated into the dashboard and perhaps featuring new software. If anything, the German company might give it new software. Chances are the center console will be revised, and the steering wheel could be different. Other than that, look for new upholstery and trim, and that's probably where they will draw the line.
Depending on where it is sold, the T-Cross comes with an assortment of small gasoline engines and a diesel. There is no reason to believe that these won't soldier on for the mid-cycle refresh, together with the manual and automatic transmissions. Beneath the skin, the subcompact crossover is identical to the Polo, Virtus, Taigo / Nivus, SEAT Arona, Skoda Kushaq, and Audi A1. All of them are built on the VW Group's MQB A0 platform, which is also the foundation stone of other models developed under the German automotive giant's roof.
Our spy photographers believe the facelifted T-Cross will be introduced sometime in 2024, and deliveries are likely to commence shortly after the unveiling. The model won't be marketed in the United States, where the most affordable Volkswagen crossover will still be the bigger Taos. Also known as the Tharu in China, the compact vehicle is offered in three trim levels, the S, SE, and SEL, and it kicks off at $24,155 before destination. The T-Cross has a recommended retail price of at least €22,450 ($24,750) in its home market.
