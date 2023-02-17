VW's Small Crossover Spied With Nose and Butt Jobs, Say Hello to the Facelifted T-Cross

Volkswagen has an assortment of crossovers in its portfolio covering just about every class, and several niches, and one of them is getting ready for its mid-cycle refresh. This is the 2024 VW T-Cross, and it was caught in prototype form by our spy photographers undergoing cold-weather testing in Northern Europe.
At first glance, it looks identical to the current iteration, whose production kicked off in December of 2018. The model comes to life in Spain, Brazil, China, and India, and it is a subcompact proposal gunning for the likes of the Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, and other such models.
Nonetheless, the lack of novelties at first glance starts fading away once you zoom in on the pictures. That’s because Volkswagen chose not to give it the usual trippy camouflage, as they went for vinyl stickers instead, making certain elements appear the same. Still, it is obvious that the grille and headlights are new. Moreover, our man with the cam states that the fog lamps in the front bumper were mere stickers meant to hide some of the changes, and these comprise, among others, a bigger central air intake.
The updates are more visible at the rear, where the entire central section of the tailgate, between the new taillamps, was under wraps. This tells us that Volkswagen gave it different trim here and probably a new logo. Chances are the ‘T-Cross’ emblem will still be positioned below the license plate. It is also clear that the bumper underwent some revisions, and here we’d expect repositioned reflectors, perhaps of a different size, and new diffuser-like element. A single tailpipe is visible on the left side, and it appears that the wheels were lifted from the current iteration.
As these are the first spy shots of the facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross, we have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior. However, it is likely that the marque gave it new software for the digital dials, otherwise reserved to the upper specs, and for the infotainment system placed in the middle of the dashboard. We wouldn’t hold our breath for revised switchgear and tweaked center console, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if they happen. The same goes for the upholstery and trim, and for the technology and safety gear as well.
It is still too early to speak about the engine family, but in all likelihood, the units will carry over, with or without modest revisions. We will find out everything there is to know about the facelifted T-Cross once VW decides to lift the curtain for it, and that might happen for the 2024 model year. The subcompact crossover from the Wolfsburg brand won’t be offered stateside, where the compact Taos is their most affordable high-riding vehicle.
Nonetheless, the lack of novelties at first glance starts fading away once you zoom in on the pictures. That’s because Volkswagen chose not to give it the usual trippy camouflage, as they went for vinyl stickers instead, making certain elements appear the same. Still, it is obvious that the grille and headlights are new. Moreover, our man with the cam states that the fog lamps in the front bumper were mere stickers meant to hide some of the changes, and these comprise, among others, a bigger central air intake.
The updates are more visible at the rear, where the entire central section of the tailgate, between the new taillamps, was under wraps. This tells us that Volkswagen gave it different trim here and probably a new logo. Chances are the ‘T-Cross’ emblem will still be positioned below the license plate. It is also clear that the bumper underwent some revisions, and here we’d expect repositioned reflectors, perhaps of a different size, and new diffuser-like element. A single tailpipe is visible on the left side, and it appears that the wheels were lifted from the current iteration.
As these are the first spy shots of the facelifted Volkswagen T-Cross, we have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior. However, it is likely that the marque gave it new software for the digital dials, otherwise reserved to the upper specs, and for the infotainment system placed in the middle of the dashboard. We wouldn’t hold our breath for revised switchgear and tweaked center console, but we also wouldn’t be surprised if they happen. The same goes for the upholstery and trim, and for the technology and safety gear as well.
It is still too early to speak about the engine family, but in all likelihood, the units will carry over, with or without modest revisions. We will find out everything there is to know about the facelifted T-Cross once VW decides to lift the curtain for it, and that might happen for the 2024 model year. The subcompact crossover from the Wolfsburg brand won’t be offered stateside, where the compact Taos is their most affordable high-riding vehicle.