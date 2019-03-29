2019 Volkswagen T-Cross Review Suggests It's Better Than a Polo

The T-Cross seem like it competes with the T-Roc crossover for customers, but it's actually the Polo that should be worried when it comes to sales.

Is this jacked up model worth the extra price premium and are there areas where it beats the Polo? That's what we wanted to know before watching this review from Auto Express' Steve Sutcliffe.



The first advantage the T-Cross has is that its driving position is higher. Now, you won't be dominating the road like in a Range Rover, but it's simply more comfortable to drive that way. The interior is ever so slightly funkier than that of the Polo, as exemplified by the brown, orange and cream accents scattered around the cabin. But you do have to pay for those.



So what about the engines? Well, they're the same as in the Polo, starting with a 1-liter turbo making 95 or 115 HP , followed by the 1.5 TSI with 150 HP and a 1.6 diesel. You can't get the naturally aspirated 60 or 80 HP Polo engines, but that's a good thing since the T-Cross' base unit is just barely good enough for the job.



Things get even once you pass the middle of the car. The sense of extra space is immediately apparent in the back seats. It's not like the Polo is cramped, but it's limited by its class, whereas this is like a high-riding mini MPV . Also, the trunk is big, and you can slide the rear bench to create more space. Handling is not amazing, but the review says it sticks to the road sufficiently well and the brakes are good too.



