Volkswagen Taigun Crossover Revealed in India, Is the T-Cross

So we were quite surprised today when Volkswagen unveiled the Taigun crossover in India. There's also a Skoda concept, which looks very similar. You know how these companies like to share costs!In any case, the Taigun resembles a mini version of the Tiguan, still packing lots of character. This showpiece comes dressed in gold paint, has lots of gloss black features and silver roof rails. But from the back, it looks suspiciously like the European T-Cross model, and that's because the two are probably the same car.Back in 2018, China got a different version of the T-Cross, one which looked exactly like this - same new headlights, wheels and sporty front bumper. The for India's car support this - same 4.2-meter length and 2.65-meter wheelbase.But that doesn't mean adaptations haven't been made. In India, the Taigun will sport 205mm of ground clearance, which is pretty high for such a small car. For the record, the Taigun concept was much shorter and came with a 3-door body where the rear hatch opened to the side, like the early Ford EcoBoost.Some engines have been announced as well, even though the Taigun isn't in production yet. The base unit is a 1-liter 3-cylinder with 115 hp. The more powerful option is a 1.5-liter making 130 hp and fitted with cylinder deactivation. Considering cars like considered kind of premium goods in India, we'd expect an automatic gearbox option, the 7-speed DSG. Butobviously won't happen, since this is based on the Polo platform.