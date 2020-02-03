Mazda’s New Rotary Sports Car May Actually Get SkyActiv-X Straight-Six Engine

2 Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Previews New Sub-Phaeton Sedan at Shanghai 2015

1 Indian Skoda Vision IN Revealed with Bold Styling and 147 HP

More on this:

Volkswagen Taigun Crossover Revealed in India, Is the T-Cross

The Taigun used to be one of the most talked-about concepts in Volkswagen's history. They made this tiny little thing that was supposed to be based on the Up! city car platform and showed it in Brazil back in 2012 . But just as the project was getting the green light, VW bosses decided it wouldn't make enough money and they scrapped the idea. 4 photos



In any case, the Taigun resembles a mini version of the Tiguan, still packing lots of character. This showpiece comes dressed in gold paint, has lots of gloss black features and silver roof rails. But from the back, it looks suspiciously like the European T-Cross model, and that's because the two are probably the same car.



Back in 2018,



But that doesn't mean adaptations haven't been made. In India, the Taigun will sport 205mm of ground clearance, which is pretty high for such a small car. For the record, the Taigun concept was much shorter and came with a 3-door body where the rear hatch opened to the side, like the early Ford EcoBoost.



Some engines have been announced as well, even though the Taigun isn't in production yet. The base unit is a 1-liter 3-cylinder with 115 hp. The more powerful option is a 1.5-liter making 130 hp and fitted with cylinder deactivation. Considering cars like considered kind of premium goods in India, we'd expect an automatic gearbox option, the 7-speed DSG. But AWD obviously won't happen, since this is based on the Polo platform. So we were quite surprised today when Volkswagen unveiled the Taigun crossover in India. There's also a Skoda concept, which looks very similar. You know how these companies like to share costs!In any case, the Taigun resembles a mini version of the Tiguan, still packing lots of character. This showpiece comes dressed in gold paint, has lots of gloss black features and silver roof rails. But from the back, it looks suspiciously like the European T-Cross model, and that's because the two are probably the same car.Back in 2018, China got a different version of the T-Cross, one which looked exactly like this - same new headlights, wheels and sporty front bumper. The for India's car support this - same 4.2-meter length and 2.65-meter wheelbase.But that doesn't mean adaptations haven't been made. In India, the Taigun will sport 205mm of ground clearance, which is pretty high for such a small car. For the record, the Taigun concept was much shorter and came with a 3-door body where the rear hatch opened to the side, like the early Ford EcoBoost.Some engines have been announced as well, even though the Taigun isn't in production yet. The base unit is a 1-liter 3-cylinder with 115 hp. The more powerful option is a 1.5-liter making 130 hp and fitted with cylinder deactivation. Considering cars like considered kind of premium goods in India, we'd expect an automatic gearbox option, the 7-speed DSG. Butobviously won't happen, since this is based on the Polo platform.