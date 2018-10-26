autoevolution

Chinese VW T-Cross Is Golden With Tiguan Front End Redesign

The T-Cross was always going to be a global car since it's affordable enough to target emerging markets. However, that doesn't mean it looks the same all over the world.
Just a day after the European model, China has revealed its version of the smallest ever VW crossover, and it looks entirely different. The simplest way to describe it is to say that it has a "cross" package.

The model presents itself as being more rugged, thanks to chrome strips placed on top of amble black body cladding. It's similar to the Golf Alltrack in this regard, but also mirror's China's Touran L.

However, it's not just a question of the cladding. Upon closer inspection, we noticed that it has a new LED headlight designed to work with a different grille. The effect is very similar to the Tiguan. The T-Cross also does without its bulkier fog lights and also borrows door mirrors from the Golf instead of the Polo, which we don't remember being sold in China.

We see subtle revisions in the taillight graphics, which is to be expected when you consider that each model is built at a different factory halfway across the world. For now, this is a prototype, and the blacked out windows stop us from seeing the interior, but we wouldn't be surprised if they changed that too. A South American model was also presented today, and it features brown fake leather seat inserts and a brown dashboard. It has also gained a useful phone holder over the dash.

We don't have any powertrain details at the moment but would be surprised if the models from Sao Paulo and Shanghai are also powered by the 1.0 TSI. This 3-cylinder has been especially popular in South America, where it even represents a fair chunk of Audi's sales.
