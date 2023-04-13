Volkswagen Will Reveal the ID.7 Simultaneously in Europe, China, and America

Scheduled to go live on April 17 at 2:00 PM CEST, the ID.7 will make its debut on three continents. A true world car, the Passat-sized electric sedan is extremely important for the German automaker's zero-emission offensive in the European Union, China, and America.
Recently leaked by the Chinese regulator, the ID.7 indirectly replaces the Passat sedan in Europe and North America. The People's Republic of China received a market-specific model in 2019 with a selection of both internal combustion engines and a 1.4-liter turbo plug-in setup borrowed from the Euro-market Passat GTE.
Over in the United States, the Passat sedan was discontinued after the 2022 model year due to abysmally poor sales. The European sibling, which features a different platform, is going the way of the dodo to improve the Skoda Superb's market share. The wagon will return, though, for the upcoming B9 generation.
Regarding the ID.7, the all-electric successor is described as being a flagship by Imelda Labbe, member of the board of management in charge of sales, aftersales, and marketing. Based on the leaked photos from China of a white-painted prototype that looks incredibly boring, Volkswagen can do much better. Remember the Phaeton? That was a flagship, alright!
Joining the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, ID.5 coupe-styled crossover, and ID.6 seven-seat crossover, the ID.7 sedan will be manufactured in Germany for the European and North American markets. The ID.7 will be assembled in China as well by the automaker's joint ventures with FAW and SAIC in Foshan and Anting.
Sedans are still popular in the People's Republic of China, but on the other hand, will the ID.7 prevail against crossover alternatives in Europe and America? The answer is yes. This body style can be made a lot more slippery than a crossover, hence the 0.197 drag coefficient of the Lucid Air and 0.200 of the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also comes to mind with a 0.21 Cd, with the South Korean sedan being the closest to the ID.7 in terms of length and wheelbase.
Volkswagen's upcoming electric sedan further sweetens the deal with a highly efficient drive unit. APP550 is what the Wolfsburg-based automaker calls the MEB-specific electric motor, which will carry over to other MEB-based vehicles in the near future. The APP550 boasts up to 210 kW and 550 Nm on full song, figures that covert to 282 ponies and 406 pound-feet of twist.
Confirmed with rear-wheel drive, the ID.7 will be offered with a choice of 77- and 86-kWh batteries that can be charged at up to 170 kW and 200 kW, respectively. Advertised with a drag coefficient of 0.23, the ID.7 is good for up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) in the WLTP. The estimate will be worse in the US where the EPA calls the shots. China, on the other hand, uses the even less realistic CLTC testing standard.
Over in the United States, the Passat sedan was discontinued after the 2022 model year due to abysmally poor sales. The European sibling, which features a different platform, is going the way of the dodo to improve the Skoda Superb's market share. The wagon will return, though, for the upcoming B9 generation.
Regarding the ID.7, the all-electric successor is described as being a flagship by Imelda Labbe, member of the board of management in charge of sales, aftersales, and marketing. Based on the leaked photos from China of a white-painted prototype that looks incredibly boring, Volkswagen can do much better. Remember the Phaeton? That was a flagship, alright!
Joining the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, ID.5 coupe-styled crossover, and ID.6 seven-seat crossover, the ID.7 sedan will be manufactured in Germany for the European and North American markets. The ID.7 will be assembled in China as well by the automaker's joint ventures with FAW and SAIC in Foshan and Anting.
Sedans are still popular in the People's Republic of China, but on the other hand, will the ID.7 prevail against crossover alternatives in Europe and America? The answer is yes. This body style can be made a lot more slippery than a crossover, hence the 0.197 drag coefficient of the Lucid Air and 0.200 of the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also comes to mind with a 0.21 Cd, with the South Korean sedan being the closest to the ID.7 in terms of length and wheelbase.
Volkswagen's upcoming electric sedan further sweetens the deal with a highly efficient drive unit. APP550 is what the Wolfsburg-based automaker calls the MEB-specific electric motor, which will carry over to other MEB-based vehicles in the near future. The APP550 boasts up to 210 kW and 550 Nm on full song, figures that covert to 282 ponies and 406 pound-feet of twist.
Confirmed with rear-wheel drive, the ID.7 will be offered with a choice of 77- and 86-kWh batteries that can be charged at up to 170 kW and 200 kW, respectively. Advertised with a drag coefficient of 0.23, the ID.7 is good for up to 700 kilometers (435 miles) in the WLTP. The estimate will be worse in the US where the EPA calls the shots. China, on the other hand, uses the even less realistic CLTC testing standard.