2024 Volkswagen Passat B9 Impersonates the B8 in New Spy Pics

Long before the SUV became the go-to body style for the family man and woman, customers were presented with a multitude of minivans and wagons. Both body styles are in decline, both in terms of sales and in regard to variety. German automaker Volkswagen believes that wagons deserve a chance nevertheless, and if sources familiar with the matter are to be believed, the next-generation Passat will come exclusively as a wagon.
Back in November 2020, insiders reported that Volkswagen may discontinue the Passat four-door sedan in the Old Continent. The gist of it is that Volkswagen intends to reduce internal competition, leaving the Passat-based Superb to soldier on alone as a sedan.
Speaking of Skoda, the Czech automaker’s plant in Bratislava will manufacture the next-generation Passat. Codenamed B8, the current generation comes to life in Germany at the Emden plant. The switch to Bratislava isn’t hard to understand, for Volkswagen intends to retool the Emden plant solely for BEV production.
Bear in mind that insider reports aren’t always accurate. But on the other hand, there’s been no instance of a Passat B9 test mule or prototype bodied as a sedan. Every single one photographed so far is a station wagon, including the white-painted Passat B9 recently spied by our carparazzi while playing in the snow in Sweden.
Visually similar to the B8, the B9 is built around the MQB vehicle architecture that Volkswagen uses for pretty much every FWD-based internal combustion vehicle. Look beyond the impersonation, and you’ll notice the slightly longer wheelbase. Believed to be the final Passat to feature internal combustion, the B9 also happens to be slightly wider than the outgoing B8.
Expected to premiere in the second half of 2023 as a 2024 model, the B9 will feature both turbo gasoline and turbo diesel engines. Even the most basic powerplant is rumored with mild-hybrid assistance, namely a 48-volt system similar in design to the Golf’s 1.5-liter eTSI.
In the compact hatchback, the 48-volt setup reduces up to 0.4 liters (around 0.1 gallons) per 100 kilometers (62 miles). The belt-driven starter alternator serves two roles, as its name suggests. Of course, the integrated electric motor boosts torque when accelerating from a stop.
Making the 48-volt system standard across the board means that the B9 will be priced higher than the B8. The larger footprint and better technology will also impact the starting price. At least one plug-in hybrid is also expected to improve the Passat’s average emissions.
With Euro 7 scheduled to go into effect in 2025, it’s of utmost importance for Volkswagen to cut back on carbon dioxide as much as possible. On that note, look forward to the regular wagon (a.k.a. Variant) and a slightly more rugged version of the all-new Passat (a.k.a. Alltrack).
