2024 Volkswagen Passat B9 Impersonates the B8 in New Spy Pics

Long before the SUV became the go-to body style for the family man and woman, customers were presented with a multitude of minivans and wagons. Both body styles are in decline, both in terms of sales and in regard to variety. German automaker Volkswagen believes that wagons deserve a chance nevertheless, and if sources familiar with the matter are to be believed, the next-generation Passat will come exclusively as a wagon.

16 photos Photo: CarPix