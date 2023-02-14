This Is Ford's VW ID.4-Based Electric Crossover Testing in the Open

Ford and Volkswagen are still holding hands after the development of the new Ranger and Amarok, both of which use the same underpinnings, and this time it is for an electric crossover. The German brand’s model, namely the ID.4, has been around for almost three years now, and the Blue Oval is just prepping its rebodied cousin.
The first information about it was dropped last year, when the Dearborn company spoke of two zero-emission high-riders, a “medium-sized crossover” and a “sport crossover.” Both of them will use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, a highly versatile construction that is the foundation stone of the Audi Q4 e-tron, Q5 e-tron, Cupra Born, Skoda Enyaq iV, Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, ID. Buzz, and Fisker Ocean.
Set to be mechanically related to the VW ID.4, the yet-unnamed Ford has returned to the limelight roughly one month after we caught a first glimpse of it. These new spy shots are clearer than the previous ones, allowing us to take a better look at it. The model has a closed-off grille of generous proportions, by the looks of it, flanked by LED headlights with incorporated DRLs. There is a generous air intake in the central part of the front bumper and a very short hood design.
The front windscreen is rather raked, and the vehicle has short front and rear overhangs and sharp lines running across its length. Decorating the tailgate is a spoiler with side attachments, and the taillights appear to have vertical styling, unless that’s the trippy camouflage doing its thing. The rear license plate holder sits in the middle of the bumper, flanked by the incorporated reflectors. The diffuser appears to have a rather aggressive shape, and don’t look for any tailpipes coming out of it, because as we already told you, this is a battery-electric vehicle.
Some believe that Ford’s zero-emission crossover might be due as early as next month, but we’d take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt until official confirmation. Production will take place at the Cologne facility in Germany, and it should hit the assembly line this summer. The so-called “sport crossover” will join it at the same factory, and chances are we will see the first units at dealers in selected markets sometime next year.
On a related note, we will remind you that the American automotive marque has started working on a dedicated platform for electric vehicles. Thus, in all likelihood, these may be their only all-quiet models made with Volkswagen’s expertise. An electric version of the Puma is also in the pipeline, and it will come to life at the same facility as its ICE-powered sibling, in Craiova, Romania. The Puma EV is expected to enter production in 2024.
Set to be mechanically related to the VW ID.4, the yet-unnamed Ford has returned to the limelight roughly one month after we caught a first glimpse of it. These new spy shots are clearer than the previous ones, allowing us to take a better look at it. The model has a closed-off grille of generous proportions, by the looks of it, flanked by LED headlights with incorporated DRLs. There is a generous air intake in the central part of the front bumper and a very short hood design.
The front windscreen is rather raked, and the vehicle has short front and rear overhangs and sharp lines running across its length. Decorating the tailgate is a spoiler with side attachments, and the taillights appear to have vertical styling, unless that’s the trippy camouflage doing its thing. The rear license plate holder sits in the middle of the bumper, flanked by the incorporated reflectors. The diffuser appears to have a rather aggressive shape, and don’t look for any tailpipes coming out of it, because as we already told you, this is a battery-electric vehicle.
Some believe that Ford’s zero-emission crossover might be due as early as next month, but we’d take this rumor with the proverbial pinch of salt until official confirmation. Production will take place at the Cologne facility in Germany, and it should hit the assembly line this summer. The so-called “sport crossover” will join it at the same factory, and chances are we will see the first units at dealers in selected markets sometime next year.
On a related note, we will remind you that the American automotive marque has started working on a dedicated platform for electric vehicles. Thus, in all likelihood, these may be their only all-quiet models made with Volkswagen’s expertise. An electric version of the Puma is also in the pipeline, and it will come to life at the same facility as its ICE-powered sibling, in Craiova, Romania. The Puma EV is expected to enter production in 2024.