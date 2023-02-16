Man Thinks He's Jesus, Walks on McLaren 720S Creating Viral Video

More on this:

1 McLaren 720S Replacement to Be Called 750S, First Units Already Spoken For

2 McLaren Kills the 720S Supercar, Farewell You Pretty Brute!

3 Lamborghini Aventador Gets Vandalized in Hollywood, Was Nothing but a Marketing Stunt

4 This Is How You Get Rid of Spray Paint on a Vandalized Car

5 That Viral Video of a Vandalized Bugatti Chiron is Fake