Man Thinks He's Jesus, Walks on McLaren 720S Creating Viral Video

He didn’t have twelve friends to follow his teachings, but then again, imagine what this McLaren 720S would have looked like if he did.
Shot in West London, according to supercar.fails, which shared a short video of it recently that was originally posted by the owner of the British exotic model four days ago, the footage shows a man in a hoodie walking over the said McLaren 720S.
Shot from afar, likely through the window of a nearby building, the clip starts with the man already on the car. He kicks the heck out the rear window, and jumps on the rear hood, with passersby kind of ignoring him as he leaves his footprints all over the pretty body of the 720S. He jumps off a few seconds later, and the video ends with him in handcuffs, surrounded by police officers.
What was the reason for his behavior? Your guess is as good as ours, though, in the short caption accompanying the social media post, the owner claims it had something to do with envy, saying that “there are sc*m in this world who don’t want anyone to own anything nice.” As it turns out, he wasn’t too happy that the long arm of the law got to him: “the police actually came quick enough to make sure I couldn’t get my own way with this vile piece of sc*um.”
We can only imagine what the British supercar looks like after being trampled on, but everything should be fixable, albeit for a small fortune. Meanwhile, we will remind you that McLaren quietly pulled the plug on the 720S. Production ceased altogether last year, and those who wanted one ended up securing build slots for its successor. The information was confirmed last month by the company’s President of Americas, Nicolas Brown, who said that Macca’s upcoming blue-blooded model is sold-out “deep into 2024.”
A rival to the likes of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, and the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan, the new model will build on the 720S’ legacy that ended abruptly after roughly six years. It will be assembled at the same factory in Woking, England, and it’s safe to say that it will be even more extreme than its predecessor, which officially has 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) from its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. However, we all know that it was much more powerful, dyno tests have revealed.
Recent intel claims that it might be named the 750S, which means that it will have 750 metric horsepower (740 hp/739 bhp/552 kW) to play with. This is unofficial information allegedly obtained via undisclosed insiders, and it should be therefore taken with a pinch of salt. The supercar’s debut is said to be imminent, and all signs point to a mid-cycle refresh and not a brand-new model.
Shot from afar, likely through the window of a nearby building, the clip starts with the man already on the car. He kicks the heck out the rear window, and jumps on the rear hood, with passersby kind of ignoring him as he leaves his footprints all over the pretty body of the 720S. He jumps off a few seconds later, and the video ends with him in handcuffs, surrounded by police officers.
What was the reason for his behavior? Your guess is as good as ours, though, in the short caption accompanying the social media post, the owner claims it had something to do with envy, saying that “there are sc*m in this world who don’t want anyone to own anything nice.” As it turns out, he wasn’t too happy that the long arm of the law got to him: “the police actually came quick enough to make sure I couldn’t get my own way with this vile piece of sc*um.”
We can only imagine what the British supercar looks like after being trampled on, but everything should be fixable, albeit for a small fortune. Meanwhile, we will remind you that McLaren quietly pulled the plug on the 720S. Production ceased altogether last year, and those who wanted one ended up securing build slots for its successor. The information was confirmed last month by the company’s President of Americas, Nicolas Brown, who said that Macca’s upcoming blue-blooded model is sold-out “deep into 2024.”
A rival to the likes of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, and the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan, the new model will build on the 720S’ legacy that ended abruptly after roughly six years. It will be assembled at the same factory in Woking, England, and it’s safe to say that it will be even more extreme than its predecessor, which officially has 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) from its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. However, we all know that it was much more powerful, dyno tests have revealed.
Recent intel claims that it might be named the 750S, which means that it will have 750 metric horsepower (740 hp/739 bhp/552 kW) to play with. This is unofficial information allegedly obtained via undisclosed insiders, and it should be therefore taken with a pinch of salt. The supercar’s debut is said to be imminent, and all signs point to a mid-cycle refresh and not a brand-new model.