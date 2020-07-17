This Is How You Get Rid of Spray Paint on a Vandalized Car

While scraping the bottom of the barrel for the next project car, every person must have stumbled upon something like this. It's super-cheap, not because it's been in a serious crash, but because every little nook and cranny was vandalized.So, you're left looking at some pictures, wondering if it might buff out. And according to YouTuber ChrisFix, it really can, at least if you're dealing with vandalism of the spray paint variety.The "tools" you need are way cheaper than you might think. The first thing to try is using a power washer to remove the paint. In any case, it's best to clean the car before any rubbing occurs, otherwise, the dirt will scratch the very paint you're looking to save.A solvent can then be applied to remove leftover residue. The YouTuber suggests trying the thinner on an out-of-sight corner of the car to see if it damages or yellows it. If it's still not perfect, another trick worth checking out is a kind of clay, which works a bit like an eraser to capture the residue without damaging the body.Headlights require a completely different approach. They're made from plastic, which melts and becomes dull when in contact with the solvent. So, it's back to the power washer and the clay bar.One especially interesting thick we saw in this entertaining video is about fixing up deep scratches. First, you buy some matching paint, apply it into the "gaping wound" and remove the excess with a blade. Honestly, we can't explain some of this stuff properly, plus you should only do this at your own risk. Don't blame us if the destruction turns out to be more than skin-deep.