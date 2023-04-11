The Weirdest and Wildest Shifters Ever Put Into Cars

The concept of the gearshift has changed a lot in the last hundred or so years. Over that time, especially more recently, we’ve started to experiment with how we change gears. Along the way, there have been some oddballs. Some have informed the way the rest of the industry does things, despite their initially poor reception. Some are so wild they look like they belong in a Geiger painting. All have one thing in common: they’re weird as hell.

6 photos Photo: Honda