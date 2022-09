Pagani Unveils Its Lates Hypercar, Utopia

Three critical aspects were coming up again and again in Horacio Pagani’s discussions with his closest clients: “simplicity, lightness, and the pleasure of driving.” Thus, Utopia doesn’t complicate things, going against the grain of electric this and hybrid that, choosing the V12 route instead.The twin-turbo 6-liter bespoke engine developed by Mercedes-AMG exclusively for Pagani puts out 852 hp (864 ps) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque. It’s paired with a 7-speed transversal Automated Manual Transmission, but there’s also the option of a pure manual one. The signature titanium quad exhaust has a ceramic coating for better heat dissipation.You get 21” wheels in the front and 22” wheels in the rear, paired with Brembo’s new ventilated carbon-ceramic discs system that will ensure the proper airflow needed for repeated braking.Weighing 1.280 kg (2822 lbs), the car is presumably “more efficient than ever,” with a timeless design that helps it achieve greater downforce and reduced drag. Utopia promises to maximize handling and stability, regardless of how fast you’re going.Poetic and harmonious, the bodywork gets a new type of carbon fiber, which provides 38% of additional stiffness with the same density.The leather and analog instruments inside the car are a throwback to the 50s and 60s; besides the minimal display in front of the driver, you won’t find any digital devices.The outcome was simple, but the process difficult. According to Horacio Pagani , "more than four thousand stylistic drawings, ten scale models, one wind tunnel model, two 1:1 scale models and countless ideas, research and experiments on eight complete prototypes for a team effort that lasted more than six years” was needed while developing Utopia.Only 99 units will be built, all of which are already assigned.