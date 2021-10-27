Horacio Pagani Confirms Manual Transmission For Huayra Successor in 2022

Less than a week ago we reported on the new car currently dubbed C10 but until now we weren't certain that it would have three pedals. Now we know.
The information comes from an interview Pagani did with an Italian publication where he went into depth on the new car. It turns out that the Huayra missed out on some sales because it didn't have a manual transmission.
Pagani revealed that fact and some other juicy details in one specific quote stating "There are some customers who didn't buy the Huayra because we didn't offer it.
My audience wants to feel emotions when driving: they don't care about pure performance or shift times.
Today, high-performance double clutches, like Ferrari's, have become so perfect that using them automatically or manually is the same thing. If you want to take a ride on a Sunday morning, you want to be involved in driving.
Look at Gordon Murray's T.50: it sold out even though it only has 650 hp. It is very light, has a manual gearbox and a V12 that runs very high. You don't need 2,000 CVs (1,971 horsepower) to thrill the driver."
Of course, that's not to say that the car won't have enough power. Pagani says that they've been developing the bespoke Mercedes-AMG biturbo V12 that will go into the C10 for six years. The one in the Huayra makes between 710 and 850 horsepower depending on the trim.
Pagani says that adding power requires reworking the entire system to ensure it's safe. "There is my name, the names of my children and my father on my cars: I cannot be irresponsible. This is why we will not go beyond an increase of 30-40 horsepower from the Huayra to the C10: for sure we will remain below 900." he says.
Looking at the Huayra it's easy to forget that the stylish hypercar has been on sale since 2012. After nearly a decade in production and numerous special editions, it's time for a brand new build. We can't wait to struggle to pronounce its name, whatever it ends up being, properly.
