VW Recalls ID.4 Over Potential Short Circuit, Owners Advised to Park Outside

Certain 2023 model year Volkswagen ID.4 rear-wheel-drive crossovers produced at the Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee are called back stateside. Volkswagen Group of America became aware of a production deviation on December 8th last year, during a pre-delivery inspection.
Based on the dealer’s report, the safety boffins decided to conduct an investigation with Arcomex, the supplier of the wiring harness for the 12-volt battery connecting cable. As fate would have it, certain cables supplied by the Mexico-based company aren’t within specifications.
The concern was ultimately presented to the Volkswagen Product Safety Committee, which determined that a safety recall is necessary. The 12-volt battery cable may contact the steering column shaft, thus causing the insulation to wear through, leading to a short circuit. In case of a short, drivers may experience a loss of motive power. Increased risks of a crash and vehicle fire cannot be ruled out. On the upside, the cable in question presents no risk of a high-voltage shock to occupants or service techs.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the bend in the suspect cable was not made to specifications. The bend assures the correct routing of the 12-volt battery cable, as well as the adequate clearance from the steering column shaft. In the event of a short, warning messages such as “low 12-volt battery charge” will be displayed in the crossover’s digital instrument cluster.
As the headline states, Volkswagen Group of America advises affected owners of the 2023 model year Volkswagen ID.4 rear-wheel drive to park outside, away from buildings and other vehicles. 1EA.971.227 is the part number of the affected and replacement 12-volt battery connecting cables, which can be visually differentiated by the location of the bend. The automaker has also introduced an additional check on the production line at Chattanooga to assure a cable clearance of more than 10 millimeters.
Both dealers and owners will be informed of recall number 22V-956 before February 27th. The Auburn Hills-based U.S. division of Volkswagen estimated that 3 percent of 1,042 recalled vehicles will need a replacement cable. The vehicles in question all come with VINs starting with 1. As a brief refresher, the first digit refers to where the vehicle was built. 1, 4, and 5 means U.S., 2 means Canada, and 3 stands for Mexico.
The rear-wheel-drive vehicles were manufactured between October 18th, 2022 and December 15th, 2022 for the model year 2023. Volkswagen Group of America provided the NHTSA with a non-sequential VIN range as well, namely 1V2CMPE86PC001704 through 1V2CMPE84PC009915.
Twinned with the ID.3 hatchback the U.S. doesn’t get, the ID.4 can be yours for $38,995 excluding destination charger for the most basic of specifications currently listed by the configurator. The EPA-estimated driving range of the most affordable ID.4 available is 209 m (336 km).
