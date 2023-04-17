Volkswagen ID.7 Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023 as Courtesy Gesture to the Chinese Market

Volkswagen ID.7 was launched simultaneously in Europe, the U.S., and China, but its unveiling during the Auto Shanghai 2023 was on purpose. It shows how important the Chinese market is for the German carmaker.
Volkswagen wanted to replace the ICE Passat with an electric version to carry the nameplate into the future. This might not happen, though, unless Volkswagen decides to ditch the ID. naming. However, the Volkswagen ID.7 builds on the Passat's great legacy and will undoubtedly be there to witness its demise when combustion vehicles would vanish from the market.
There's not much to say about the Volkswagen ID.7 that we didn't know already. The design is already getting a little long in the tooth, as it's been around for at least four years. Back then, Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Space Vizzion concept at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Not much has changed with the ID. Aero, unveiled last year in China, or the ID.7 concept introduced in the US during CES in January. To add insult to injury, the Chinese regulators already spilled the beans on the ID.7 as Volkswagen applied for certification a week before.
Built on the MEB platform, the ID.7 will share many mechanical parts and software bits with the rest of the ID. range. Volkswagen has worked hard to bring its new flagship EV up to speed, considering the harsh competition in the EV market, especially in China.
The German carmaker claims that it overhauled the electric drivetrain of the MEB architecture. With a maximum power of 282 horsepower (210 kW), the APP550 is the most powerful and highest-torque electric motor in a Volkswagen EV model. However, it's the efficiency that counts, and here the Germans claim they have optimized the new motor as much as possible.
The ID.7 aims for a 700-km (435-mile) range according to the European WLTP cycle, which we find a little too optimistic. Expect a range of about 350 miles, according to the EPA standard in the U.S., if Volkswagen gets it right. The ID.7 has impressive aerodynamics, with a 0.23 drag coefficient, which, together with improved efficiency in the drive units and optimized thermal management, should offer a better range than other ID. models.
Volkswagen ID.7 supports 200-kW DC fast-charging, a first for the ID. family The refreshed ID.3, which was previously the higher performer, tops at 170 kW. Volkswagen boasts about a 25-minute time for charging the battery from 20% to 80% at a 200-kW charging station. All these figures look good, but they are already behind the competition, so Volkswagen is running with a handicap from the very beginning.
Volkswagen claims that the ID.7 will shine in the connectivity department, with a 15-inch infotainment screen and an augmented reality head-up display offered as standard across the lineup. The ID.7 also comes with a new air conditioning operating concept integrated into the infotainment system, which takes into account the sun's position and passengers' preferences. The "backlit touch sliders" are a highlight of the press material, so skimping on this with the previous models must've hunted Volkswagen.
The Germans insist that the ID.7 is a premium model and emphasize its luxury features. These include optional massage seats and an electro-chromic dimming panoramic sunroof, which can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control. This may indicate that ID.7 will be expensive. The electric sedan will be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden for the European and North American markets, so it will not benefit from the IRA tax credits in the U.S.
The ID.7 looks great on paper but should've launched with these features five years ago. The market has moved quickly since then, and the ID.7 looks old. The Tesla Model 3 offers more range and better performance for a bargain price that is now below the ID.4 in many markets. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a polarizing design but is also ahead of the ID.7 in terms of technology.
