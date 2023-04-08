Here's What We Know About the 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Prior to Its April 17th Debut

The latest addition to the Volkswagen ID. family will be the brand-new ID.7, to be launched in Europe, China, and North America. The German automaker announced the premiere would take place on Monday, April 17. As the vehicle’s testing nears its end, the company provided more information regarding its drive, running gear, features, and more.
Volkswagen aims to increase its share of electric models to 80% in Europe by 2030, and the brand-new ID.7 is an important milestone toward achieving more sustainable mobility. In 2022, Volkswagen delivered more than 330,000 EVs to customers across the globe.
The all-new ID.7 is presented as a mid-size model (B segment) in the European range, taking its place alongside the Passat Estate. It’s 4,961 mm (195 inches) long, with a wheelbase of 2,966 mm (117 inches).
The camouflaged ID.7 is completing its final test drives in Alicante, Spain, showcasing its capabilities on the region’s mountain roads. The EV is the sixth model based on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform. Moreover, it’s fitted with the most powerful electric drive motor we have seen in an ID. model so far. The company also claims the ID.7 will offer increased driving comfort via an enhanced running gear.
More power isn’t the only detail Volkswagen has targeted – the new electric drive offers more efficient energy consumption. Depending on the battery size, the brand estimated a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Test Procedure) range of up to 700 km (435 miles), with charging capabilities of up to 200 kW. Part of what helps the EV reach this range is its aerodynamic body design. It has a drag coefficient of about 0.23 (depending on the equipment), and its frontal area measures 2.45 square meters (about 26.4 square feet).
Aerodynamics are also optimized via the flared side sills, preventing air from flowing to the underbody and rear tires. What’s more, the 20-inch allow wheels and the exterior mirrors play a part in reducing energy consumption and increasing range.
Even though the ID.7 is engineered to provide superior comfort in long-distance rides, it still balances sportiness and comfort through multiple driving modes. What’s more, customers can opt for adaptive chassis control (DCC), which can detect how the wheels and body are moving and control the shock absorbers accordingly.
Besides the enhanced driving dynamics, Volkswagen aims to keep customers cozy in a spacious, premium interior with a redesigned cockpit. Specifically, the classic instruments’ size has been reduced, and drivers can find all the essential information behind the steering wheel in the ID. cockpit. Of course, Volkswagen keeps up to date with the newest technologies, equipping the car with an AR (augmented reality) head-up display as standard. At the core of the ID. 7’s digital experience is the infotainment system with a completely new menu structure, displayed on a screen measuring 38 centimeters (15 inches) across the diagonal.
A background lighting system is installed as standard, providing a spectrum of ten colors. If that’s not enough, ID.7 owners can opt for a superior system with 30 colors. Furthermore, customers can illuminate the trims in the dash panel and doors. A feature that’s really nice to have, especially on long-distance rides, is a premium sound system to play your favorite tunes. The ID.7 boasts a Harman Kardon sound system with 16 channels and a 700 W output. It comprises 14 high-end loudspeakers, including a center speaker in the front and a subwoofer at the rear. Customers can select between four preconfigured sound settings: Pure, Relax, Speech, and Vibrant. Pure is for a neutral studio sound, Relax is for easy listening, Speech focuses on spoken words, and Vibrant gives off a dynamic live sound.
Another innovation Volkswagen has added is an all-new smart air conditioning system – electronically controlled vents distribute air throughout the interior as soon as the driver approaches the car with the key. But here’s the “cool” bit: let’s say you’ve spent the entire day under the scorching sun. When you open the door, intelligent vents in the cabin shoot cool air over a large area using horizontal movements.
Moreover, the ID.7 is the first VW model to feature sun position detection – the system reacts to the surrounding and adjusts the A/C accordingly. Another way you can control the system is via voice control. For instance, instead of manually activating the A/C, you can simply say, “Hello IDA, my hands are cold,” and the car will direct air directly onto your hands.
Series production for the ID.7 will begin in the Emden plant in Germany in the middle of June. Volkswagen has been busy prepping the factory since last year, building six new production and logistic halls, including a new assembly hall, a finish hall, and a fully automated high-bay warehouse. The company has invested more than a billion euros in transforming the plant into an MEB production site.
With this high-quality product concept that hints toward luxury, Volkswagen presents the ID.7 as the electric flagship model of the ID. family, positioning it as an all-electric limousine in the upper mid-size class, especially suitable for frequent drivers and fleet customers. Its launch is scheduled for this autumn in Europe and will also reach the Chinese market this year, with North America set to follow next year.
There are a few recognizable elements regarding the body’s styling – you’ll notice the windscreen’s flat angle, the low front edge of the bonnet, and the long roof line. The only openings on the front end are the central cooling air intake and the side air inlets, which direct airflow to the front wheels. Housed behind the central cooling air opening is the radiator blind, closing automatically when cool air isn't required.
The ID.7 boasts a new generation of driver and front passenger seats, which, depending on the version, can provide up to 14 electrical adjustment options. As you very well know, long drives are typically accompanied by back aches. Volkswagen tackles this issue with a newly designed massage function for the ID.7’s optional ergoActive Premium seats. Furthermore, the drivers and front passengers benefit from an automatic mode for the seat climate, keeping their temperature and moisture in check.
Volkswagen will launch two equipment and drive versions for the ID.7: Pro and Pro S. The former offers a net energy content of 77 kWh (gross 82 kWh), while the latter, which will be available at a later date, provides a net energy content of 86 kWh (gross: 91 kWh). Of course, the range estimates I detailed earlier are for the Pro S, while the Pro is forecasted to have a range of up to 615 km (382 miles).
