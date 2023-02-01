The Sleek McLaren Speedtail Cuts Through Air Like a Hot Knife Through Butter

Have you ever wondered how a central driving position feels like? There are few production cars out there with this arrangement – one of them is the legendary McLaren F1. Today, I'd like to tell you more about what can be called the 21st-century adaptation of this vehicle: the McLaren Speedtail.
First, let's see how the Speedtail came to be – in order to do that, we must go back to 1992, to the reveal of the McLaren F1. The F1 was unveiled as the ultimate road-going supercar featuring a distinctive design, innovative construction, and remarkable performance – it was the fastest production car of its time. It stood out in many ways, such as breaking world records during the 90s, and its signature three-seating configuration makes it even more special. More than 30 years later, its legacy lives on.
Three years ago, McLaren decided to rekindle the spirit of the F1 with a brand-new, exclusive machine, the Speedtail. With technology having advanced so much, the company felt it was time to awe the automotive world once again. Just like its predecessor, its production was limited to only 106 units.
Another similarity to the F1 is the Speedtail's construction – it's built around a lightweight carbon fiber tub and boasts the same vertical dihedral doors. Although the resemblance is unmistakable, technological advancements have brought the car to a whole new level.
The first element I'd like to mention is the hybrid powertrain, which stands at the core of the Speedtail's exhilarating performance. The machine is fitted with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, an evolution of McLaren P1's engine – it features a revised piston design and enhanced cylinder head cooling, outputting an impressive 747 hp (557 kW or 757 ps).
Formula E technology group manufactures the Speedtail's electric motor and battery, so it's clear that it's designed to maximize performance, primarily since the company focuses on creating components meant for racing. The motor smooths out the power delivery at low engine speeds and offers an additional 308 hp (230 kW or 312 ps). That brings the total power output to a staggering 1,055 hp (787 kW or 1,070 ps), which can take the vehicle to a top speed of 403 kph (250 mph), making the Speedtail McLaren's fastest road car.
Another interesting detail about the Speedtail's powertrain is its dielectric cooled and insulated battery – at launch, it was the most power-dense unit ever fitted on a production vehicle – it's charged through an inductive pad housed under the car.
All these components are hidden under a genuinely breathtaking body – the sleek, elongated coachwork will attract most people's eyes, car enthusiast or not. However, that's not what it has been designed for – there's a crystal-clear purpose for it: aerodynamics. Every single element has been honed into the most aerodynamic shape possible, from the nose all the way to the innovative ailerons at the tail.
When seen from above, the Speedtail has a distinctive teardrop shape. You'll notice minimal gaps in panels – that way, the airflow along its body remains undisturbed. Instead of opting for a traditional rear wing, McLaren equipped the Speedtail with groundbreaking surface elements known as "ailerons." These are the type of components you'd generally find on aircraft – they extend at high speed to provide increased balance and an airbrake function.
The carbon fiber itself actually bends. Traditionally, ailerons are hinged, which require joints or shutlines. This way, no speed is lost, and turbulent air is minimized.
You'll also notice that the Speedtail has no wing mirrors. Instead, two stealthy high-definition cameras emerge from the doors when you start the car. Even though you might think they were designed this way to make the vehicle even more remarkable, they're actually reducing air turbulence. As I mentioned above, every single bit of the machine is meant to blend into the perfectly streamlined body. What's more, the mirrors also offer a far wider field of vision compared to conventional mirrors, and you can observe the video feed on the two screens inside the cockpit.
Lastly, McLaren addressed the air turbulence generated by the spinning wheels with lightweight carbon fiber front wheel aero covers integrated into the 20-inch alloys. They remain fixed in place as the wheels spin, creating a flat surface that smooths airflow. They also serve as a beautiful design touch for the car.
The central seating position offers an unobstructed view, allowing you to accurately place the car on the road, although it surely takes some getting used to. If you're feeling extra speedy, you can activate the Velocity mode – it will lower the car even further and retract the digital cameras, providing enhanced stability at high speeds.
Furthermore, at the time of cataloging, a mere 114 km (71 miles) were covered on the vehicle.
One glance at this Speedtail, and you might have a hard time figuring out the exact color, asking yourself, "Wait a minute, is it green? Is it black?" This unit is finished in a bespoke McLaren Special Operations (MSO) paint, with a stunning XP Green at the front fading toward the back as it blends into black.
A vivid orange perimeter pinstripe, typical of McLaren, and MSO Bespoke wheels with black calipers complement the color scheme. Furthermore, the rear diffuser houses the exhaust, which is finished in Stealth titanium.
This Speedtail's interior is trimmed in full Aniline leather with contrasting bespoke stitching. This choice of leather gives it a classy look, although once you look around, you'll see a bunch of modern features, such as the two large touchscreens and two dials, as well as some buttons on the ceiling with different functions. A nice touch is that the driver and passenger seatbelts are colored in McLaren Orange, creating a pleasant contrast.
This 2020 McLaren Speedtail will go for a hefty sum - the auction house recommends a price of €2.2M - €2.6M ($2.4M - $2.85M). However, the owner will get their hands on a timeless piece of automotive history.
