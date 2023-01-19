The Upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 Will Get Revolutionary Smart Air Conditioning Feature

Volkswagen revealed the camouflaged ID. Aero at the 2023 CES in early January. The design previews the upcoming ID.7 sedan. Set to become the electric successor of the Passat, it will feature a digital dashboard and an intelligent air conditioning system.
One of the interesting features of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.7 is the smart air conditioning system. With it, the Germans aim to increase comfort and set new standards in its class.
It cools or heats the interior of the vehicle more quickly, before the journey begins. This is made possible by electronically controlled vents that distribute air throughout the interior as soon as the driver approaches the car. The system detects the key and starts the cooling or heating process.
On hot days the interior is automatically cooled, and when it's cold the heating also starts without the driver having to do anything. If the door is opened in high outside temperatures, intelligent vents in the cabin quickly distribute air over a large area in horizontal movements. If passengers are in the car, depending on preference, the airflow can be directed straight to the body or used for indirect ventilation of the interior space.
The climate control is visible on the large new display where it can be activated with a click, and intensity and direction can be configured intuitively and saved as a personalized setting. The automatic mode reacts to the climatic surroundings and even special requests can be made via voice command. Overall, the intelligent climate control system in the ID.7 adapts to drivers and situations, providing a new level of spatial comfort.
The climate control function can be activated manually at the touch of a finger. With the clear context-sensitive climate menu, all vents can be controlled digitally. The power and direction of air movements can be intuitively adjusted and saved individually. The temperature can be controlled via touch sliders.
The Volkswagen ID.7 features special "Smart Climates" that allow for personalized air conditioning settings. For example, if the driver says "Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold," the steering wheel heating will activate and warm air will be directed at the hands for five minutes. These individual preferences are saved as "Personalizations" in the ID.7, making it especially convenient for vehicles with multiple drivers.
Additionally, the ID.7 is the first VW model with a sun position detection feature. When the automatic function is engaged, the smart system reacts to the climatic surroundings and adjusts the air conditioning accordingly, specifically targeting the warmer zones of the vehicle interior and its occupants.
The new member of the ID family, the Volkswagen ID.7 will be fully unveiled in the second quarter of 2023 and will be sold in North America, Europe, and China. The European version is due to roll out from Volkswagen's plant in Emden, Germany. This is the plant that has been producing the Volkswagen Passat.
